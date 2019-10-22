Is Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots?

Is Tom Brady ready to pack up and leave the New England Patriots? Say it isn’t so!

In this day and age of social media rumors and storytellers, this can’t be true, right? Well, one top NFL insiders believes it could be true, and here is his theory on why Brady could be ready to move on.

Monday Night rumors

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is one of the most well-respected and trusted go-to sports journalists in the business.

However, after his theories on why Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady started to hit the airwaves, many New England fans weren’t liking what they were hearing.

“Let’s boil this down to the basic facts once again,” Schefter said. “Let’s look at some simple things: Has he put his home for sale? Yes. Has his trainer put his home for sale? Yes. Has he set up his contract to void after this season to become a free agent? Yes. So if he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract? What does that tell you? He’s setting up to move on.”

If anyone else had said this, most fans would have laughed it off. Now some are wondering, does Schefter know something no one else does?

Could this Tom Brady theory make sense?

For NFL fans between 20-30 years of age, it is hard to picture anyone else playing quarterback in New England other than Tom Brady. After Schefter made his argument, former NFL quarterback Steve Young went on to say that he may have a point.

Young brought up how no one could imagine Jerry Rice in a different uniform, but Rice eventually moved on from the Niners.

Could Brady be the one who wants to try a new adventure in the NFL? Or is he planning to walk away from the game after the 2019 season? Brady does have it in his contract that he can become a free agent after the 2019 season is over.

While these are all just theories, Schefter did add just because he believes Brady is ready to move on to something new, it does not mean he won’t change his mind.

“There are many times people set up things in their lives to move on and they walk to the abyss, look down and say, ‘Whoa, I’m not jumping now.'” Schefter said. “So he could change his mind.”

In reality, the only one who knows what Brady is planning is Tom Brady. But this sure could get interesting as the season starts to wind down.