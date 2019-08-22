Is Ezekiel Elliott playing this season? Latest Cowboys contract update includes mega offer

The Dallas Cowboys are just weeks away from the start of the regular season but Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situation is still unresolved. He recently vacationed in Cabo as training camp and preseason was going on, but now the team is trying to work out a deal with their offensive star.

The latest in the negotiations could make him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. So is Ezekiel Elliott playing this season?

Cowboys offer Elliott monster NFL deal

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Ed Werder on Thursday, Dallas made an offer to Elliott which would make him “one of the NFL’s 2 highest-paid RB.” Based on that, it’s believed Elliott’s salary would put him ahead of the New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell, but it would put him below the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley.

Sources: The most recent offer in negotiations between holdout Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys came from the team. Elliott has been offered a contract making him one of the NFL’s 2 highest-paid RB. That would suggest team offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 22, 2019

As far as the exact amount that Elliott was offered, that’s unknown. Bell’s current contract is worth $52.5M while Gurley’s is worth a league-best for running backs at $57.5M.

Zeke made previous comments to the effect that he wanted to become the highest-paid running back in the league, so this offer falls just under that. The Cowboys owe $3.853 to Elliott for this season under his current contract with a fifth-year option in 2020 to bring another $9.099 million.

Will the Cowboys have Elliott for Week 1?

Along with quarterback Dan Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott is a key part of the Dallas Cowboys’ game plan. Last season, he led the NFL in total rushing yards with 1,434 and had nine touchdowns.

Just last week, the Cowboys played the Rams in a preseason game and used Tony Pollard at running back. The rookie ended up with 42 yards and a touchdown, prompting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to joke, “Zeke who?” to reporters after the game.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Elliott and his agent Rocky Arceneaux didn’t find the comment amusing with Arceneaux commenting, “we actually thought it was disrespectful.” Even so, the contract negotiations appear to be moving forward.

Based on an inside source, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on the latest Get Up show that he’s heard the Elliott deal “is getting done.” Darlington suggests from what he’s heard, Zeke will be back by Week 1.

A source tells @JeffDarlington that the Ezekiel Elliott deal "is getting done." pic.twitter.com/IIpHlzdfsh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 22, 2019

Dallas plays this Saturday 7 p.m. ET in a preseason home game against the Houston Texans. As far as the regular season goes, that kicks off for them on Sunday, September 8, as they host the New York Giants.