Is Antonio Brown playing again this year? AB comments on Packers, Steelers as potential teams

As the NFL season continues to move forward, it continues to do so with wide receiver Antonio Brown watching from a distance. Brown was part of three teams in the past year and played just one game this season.

Many fans are wondering if Antonio Brown is playing this year, or ever again. Brown addressed a few fans about that topic on Twitter, potentially giving some answers on certain teams.

Brown comments on returning to NFL

Antonio Brown has been quite active on Twitter following his release from the New England Patriots. Upon the news he was released by the team, he had that infamous blow-up where he called out former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

AB continues to go on social media to let his voice be heard, and on Friday, he was replying to specific fan statements or questions. That included several fans commenting for him to return to the league. However, Brown’s replies seemed to shut down any notion of him playing for two of his former teams.

One fan suggested that AB come back to the Patriots, to which he replied: “For what.” In the comments, a Twitter user gave the obvious answer, “Ring.”

Another Twitter user asked when Brown was coming back to Pittsburgh, which seems to suggest playing for his former team the Steelers again. “For what,” Brown replied again.

Antonio Brown also was a member of the Oakland Raiders, but infamously never played in a game there as the team cut him due to his request and plenty of controversies. His time there included a burned feet incident from a cryotherapy session in France, a spat with the management, and issues involving pay. That led to his release, and the Patriots signed him.

Could Antonio Brown play for Green Bay?

While NFL rumors might suggest an Antonio Brown to Green Bay move, AB was also quick to give the same standard reply on that notion. “For what,” AB said, almost as if he is continuing his disgruntled view of the league in general. It’s unclear if that would be his answer for all of the rest of the teams, but one has to think he would say that for the Oakland Raiders as well.

Of the teams mentioned, the 8-0 Patriots and 7-1 Packers both have Super Bowl potential, but Antonio Brown may not be playing in the league, at least for the current season. He still has off-field issues to address, and maybe then, teams will begin to call him for the possibility of a return.