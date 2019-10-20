Is Amari Cooper playing tonight? Eagles vs. Cowboys injury report includes key players out of action

Sunday Night Football will bring the Dallas Cowboys back under the spotlight as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. However, a number of players from both teams are heading into the game as either questionable to play, or out. Here’s the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys injury report as fans wonder if Amari Cooper is playing tonight as well as other key players.

Cowboys injury update: Is Amari Cooper playing tonight?

Some fans may have believed the Cowboys’ wide receiver would be among those unable to participate in Sunday Night Football due to lingering thigh issues. Along with Amari Cooper, other players that were questionable include running back Randall Cobb and cornerback Byron Jones. However, Adam Schefter gave the potential good news that all those guys and two OTs will participate despite the concerns.

Five Cowboys listed as questionable – Amari Cooper (thigh), Randall Cobb (back), Tyron Smith (ankle), La’el Collins (knee), Byron Jones (hamstring) – all are expected to play tonight against the Eagles, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2019

Amari Cooper was the big concern for the Cowboys after he was forced to leave the team’s previous game with a quadriceps injury and thigh contusion. Cooper has recorded 33 receptions for 515 yards and five touchdowns in six games for Dallas this season. With him in the lineup, it could cause some major problems for the opposition.

Who is out for the Philadelphia Eagles?

According to ESPN, four Eagles players are listed as “out” for tonight’s game. That includes Philly’s star wide receiver, DeSean Jackson. During the team press conference a week ago, head coach Doug Peterson said he feels Jackson is “getting close” to returning.

A few days ago, Philadelphia Enquirer’s Les Bowen reported that the Eagles coach doesn’t expect Jackson will be back to 100 percent at any point in the season. Jackson’s been hampered by an abdomen issue and only played in two games thus far for the Eagles. He’s tallied 154 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. Sunday night’s contest is his fifth consecutive missed game for the team this season.

Also out for tonight’s game are offensive tackle Jason Peters, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, and cornerback Avonte Maddox. However, cornerback Ronald Darby is questionable. Per a report from NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, Darby seems likely to participate in the game on Sunday evening as Pederson said he was looking good during practice this week. However, if he’s unable to go, then expect to see Rasul Douglas in his place.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently three-point favorites to win tonight’s home contest against the visiting Eagles. Game time is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.