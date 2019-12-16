Indianapolis Colts playoff scenarios: Team can still win AFC South

The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff scenarios still reveal several routes to the postseason. But to make the NFL playoffs, the Colts first have to beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

It’s a must-win game for the Colts, as the team needs to improve to 7-7 and then get a little help to move up the AFC playoff standings. Beating the Saints (10-3) is a tough ask for a 6-7 Colts squad and it’s just a first step.

Sure, the Colts are going to have to overcome a Saints team led by Drew Brees and Michael Thomas on national television, but it’s a good time to see what this team is really made of in 2019.

Indianapolis Colts playoff scenarios — Help needed

Even with a win on Monday night, the NFL playoff standings will have the Colts pretty far down in the mix. They will still be third place in the AFC South and also behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card race.

Not only do the Colts need to win their final two games against the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but they also need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. In that scenario, the Colts finish at 9-7 and the Steelers drop to 8-8.

Here is where things get complicated. If the Saints beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Houston Texans in Week 16, and the Titans beat the Texans in Week 17, then the Colts win the AFC South. That would mean a division title and a first-round home playoff game.

If those Week 16 results remain, the Steelers lose their last two games, and the Texans beat the Titans in Week 17, then the Colts could secure a Wild Card spot. Even if the Titans beat the Saints in Week 16, if the rest of this scenario plays out, the Colts win the tiebreaker to take an AFC Wild Card spot.

Everything is on the line during the Colts-Saints game on Monday night, as a loss ends any postseason aspirations. Even with a win, though, the Colts need a lot of help down the stretch to steal one of those spots in the NFL playoffs. Still, it’s good to have hope during Week 15, as many NFL teams are already out of the running.