How to watch Super Bowl 54 without cable: Live streaming options for Chiefs vs 49ers

Can you watch Super Bowl 54 without cable? Yes, you can! Live streaming options for programs have become more popular than ever over the past five years as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace.

With a plethora of options available for accessing cable TV, providers like YouTube TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon have given consumers more choices than ever.

That being said, with an estimated 100 million people expected to tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, February 2, consumers have tons of options to tune into the game – even if they don’t have cable.

How to watch Super Bowl 54 without cable

We have come a long way from the days of rabbit ears and TV antennas that sometimes worked, and more often didn’t.

Nowadays we can watch programming with just the click of a button from anywhere with the luxury of laptops, tablets and cell phones.

That is music to sports fans’ ears, especially when it comes to watching the Super Bowl.

Fans will have plenty of options this year to watch the big game. Here is one easy way to find out if you can watch Super Bowl 54 without cable.

If your current television streaming provider includes access to FOX Sports you are in, and odds are they do.

Firstly, the easiest way to watch the big game without cable is by simply downloading the FOX Sports app. That will allow you to stream the Super Bowl for free.

You can also go to the Fox Sports website and watch the game unfold in real-time for free as well.

If watching Super Bowl 54 on your tablet or cell phone just doesn’t do it for you because you love the 50″ TV effect, other options are at your fingertips.

You can also stream the game through various outlets including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Roku, and Amazon Prime Video, according to a Forbes report.

With all of these options, watching every play of Super Bowl 54 shouldn’t be a problem!

Super Bowl 54 will take place from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will be trying to win their sixth Super Bowl title, which would tie them for the most championships in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs will be playing for their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.