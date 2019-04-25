How much did Kyler Murray give up in baseball and will his NFL Draft contract make up for it?

Kyler Murray gambled on himself this year when he gave up a guaranteed contract with the Oakland A’s and went on to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray is the second straight OU quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy — the first time in history that happened to quarterbacks from the same team. He was also the second straight first overall pick in the NFL Draft from the same team — also the first time that ever happened.

Kyler Murray’s gamble paid off.

How much did Kyler Murray give up by leaving baseball?

Kyler Murray was the first overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Add to his list of firsts, he is the only player in history to be the first overall pick in the MLB and NFL Draft.

As the first round pick by the Oakland A’s, he signed a deal with a $4.66 million signing bonus. Oakland let him return to college for one year of football, which was a mistake.

Murray won the Heisman and is now the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Murray had to pay back most of his signing bonus to enter the NFL Draft.

The A’s made one more offer to Murray to try to talk him out of it. They offered to make him a deal to place him on the main MLB roster and even offered up to $15 million to keep him.

Murray rejected the offer.

How much will Kyler Murray make as first overall NFL Draft pick?

The NFL has a rookie contract scale, so we know how much Kyler Murray will get paid.

The Arizona Cardinals made him the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he will likely replace Josh Rosen as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback.

As the first round 2019 NFL Draft pick, Kyler Murray will get a four-year contract worth around $34.9 million with a $23.4 million signing bonus.

Kyler Murray gambled on himself, and he won huge.