How long will Myles Garrett be suspended? NFL hands down penalty, fines for Cleveland’s defensive end, other players

Boy, this didn’t take long. The NFL has suspended Cleveland’s Myles Garrett for his helmet swinging incident on Mason Rudolph. After reviewing the footage, Garrett, along with two others, are facing time away from the gridiron.

Garrett suspended indefinitely

The NFL top brass wasted no time on taking sharp action against several players who were involved in the horrific rugby-type scrum between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

TMZ Sports indicates that it took less than 24 hours for the NFL to decide what the penalties would be against Myles Garrett and the rest of the players involved.

On Friday, the NFL announced it suspended Garrett for the remainder of the 2019 season. This suspension is a big blow for the Browns, who are still alive in the postseason race following their 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

The NFL released the following statement:

“The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000 and three players — Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, and Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey — have been suspended without pay for their actions in Thursday night’s game.”

While some Browns fans may be angry over the length of the suspension, Garrett knows he was wrong in what he did.

In this statement from NJ.com, Garrett took responsibility for his actions, but the damage had already been done.

“I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it. It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it should have never gotten to that point. That’s on me. … Absolutely, that’s embarrassing. What I did was foolish and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that. That’s out of character, but a situation like that where it’s an emotional game like Larry said, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with that last play and what happened.’’

Maurkice Pouncey, Larry Ogunjobi join suspension

While Garrett was the instigator to the Thursday night melee between the Steelers and Browns, he was not the only one suspended.

Pouncey, the Steelers center, has been suspended without pay for three games. He was also fined for fighting and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi, who can be seen pushing Rudolph down from behind after the Steelers QB was hit on the head by Garrett, has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for specifically shoving Rudolph to the ground during the altercation.

One thing is for sure. The tensions will be running high when these two teams meet up again on December 1 in the Steel City!