Houston Texans address Tashaun Gipson injury, activate J.J. Watt ahead of Wild Card game

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Houston Texans have provided a Tashaun Gipson injury update as the first round of the NFL playoffs approaches. The team has officially placed the safety on injured reserve.

That means the Texans will need to figure out an effective strategy for replacing the veteran when it comes to this weekend’s Wild Card game.

Gipson sidelined with injury, Watt good to go

The Texans are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round this weekend and it appears they’ll have one major defensive presence back for the game. The Texans have announced that they have activated defensive end, J.J. Watt.

However, the same tweet mentions that starting safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. was placed on IR.

The #Texans have activated DE J.J. Watt off the Reserve/Injured list. The team also placed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/PatkEGhOWt — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 31, 2019

Watt hasn’t played since Week 8 due to a pectoral injury — now the Texans are ready to bring him in for anything he can contribute.

While the return of Watt is great news for the Texans ahead of their huge matchup, the loss of Gipson is tough. Gipson is reportedly dealing with a back injury. He also played through other injuries this season. Despite those issues, he had 51 tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Gipson also returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Gipson missed two games during this season due to a transverse process fracture in his lower back. Now, his season is over, and his team must find a way to deal with the absence.

Tashaun Gipson had a broken wrist this season and a transverse process fracture in his lower back, dealing with other injuries throughout the season. Placed on injured reserve today — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 31, 2019

For the most part, it’s believed that Jahleel Addae will take over for Gipson. During Gipson’s two-game absence, Addae was the replacement, and the team happened to go 2-0.

It’s mentioned by Sports Illustrated’s Patrick D. Starr that the main issues come when the Texans use different defensive formations. Those include their substitution packages as well as nickel and dime defenses.

One solution Starr mentioned could be to bring Mike Adams into a third safety role and have him behind Justin Reid and Addae. Another option would be playing two safeties with four cornerbacks on the field.

It’s lucky for the Texans that they will have enough options when it comes to their game plan for this weekend. They head into the game as the favorite to advance to the divisional round.

The Texans take on the Bills on Saturday night starting at 4:35/3:35c on ABC/ESPN.