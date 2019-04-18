Gronk dents Lombardi trophy: Watch the video as Twitter reacts

A hilarious video shows former New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski using the team’s Super Bowl LIII Vince Lombardi Trophy to bunt a pitch from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, leaving a prominent dent on the football end of the trophy.

The video, shared by The Patriots’ official Twitter handle on Wednesday, quickly went viral and elicited hundreds of reactions from fans as well as quarterback Tom Brady.

The video from April 9 when the Patriots attended the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. This was part of the celebration of their the sixth Super Bowl victory.

While the Patriots were waiting in a tent to go out on the Fenway Park field, Patriots wide receiver and punt returner Julian Edelman decided to do a little warm up before his first pitch.

He threw a baseball and Gronkowski, who happened to be on the receiving end, used the football end of the Lombardy Trophy as a bat to bunt the ball.

Gronk ended up denting the trophy.

.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization. And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019

The New England Patriots’ twitter handle joked that, with that bunt, Gronk “left a mark on this organization.”

Bleacher Report also joked that Gronk’s treatment of the trophy was tame compared with the treatment that the Washington Capitals subjected their Stanley Cup to after last season.

Hundreds of Twitter fans reacted to the video with hilarious comments:

Leave the dent, it's the mark of Gronk that should be immortalized 😂😂😂 — Mr.CHi – ♿️😤😤 (@Rawnchie14) April 17, 2019

Honestly, in 50 years, it’s probably going to be their most famous trophy because of it — 🥶𝐉𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐄𝐒 𝑺𝒁𝑵 (@RusselTheTeapot) April 18, 2019

The 50th anniversary of that historic dent will be in 2069. — gillwho? (@gillwh0) April 18, 2019

Sooo what you’re saying here is…. the trophy got #Gronked — Karol Grato 🦋 (@krollg) April 18, 2019

this man has been trying to destroy a trophy for years. please never repair it. let him have this 😂 pic.twitter.com/cePWGgwMxE — abdul (@Advil) April 17, 2019

This is what happens when bill n tom aren’t there to keep everyone in check lol — Ryan Lee (@rmlee7789) April 17, 2019

At least if it shows up at an event you’ll know it’s the real trophy and not a replica. — Luigi D. (@bigloudem) April 17, 2019

He could spike it and still we All should be okay about that. Dude gave his heart and soul for the game — ✌🏽 (@_whatin) April 17, 2019

Along with the rest of his body… — Maureen 🦊 (@maureenfox) April 17, 2019

He’s literally the best thing to ever happen to the NFL. Miss him already 😭 — Jamie Stevens (@jamiestevens86) April 17, 2019

Kind of looks like a deflated ball pic.twitter.com/UsAbun1F5I — Josh Buttlar (@JoshButtlar) April 17, 2019

Nice! Looks flat now. way more authentic 💯 pic.twitter.com/ibjJzbhcmz — Jared Martin (@Jared_Martin_) April 18, 2019

This is hilarious! Just when you think the Lombardi couldn't get any cooler, Gronk signs it. — Marima (@Marima07) April 17, 2019

The #Patriots don't plan to fix the baseball-size dent Rob Gronkowski put in the #SuperBowl trophy. Stacey James said, "We're going to keep the dent and tell the story." https://t.co/KOtHet50fq — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 18, 2019

Another BLEEPING DENT in Boston sports history! Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy at a Red Sox game https://t.co/wIoqD0OYqD — Jared Max (@Jared_Max) April 18, 2019

Rob Gronkowski stunned his ex-teammates by denting Lombardi Trophy with a baseball https://t.co/fG7uj9vEvr MUST BE NICE TO BE SO (INSERT WORD HERE) THAT YOU CAN USE THE PATRIOTS' LOMBARDI TROPHY AS A BAT AND DENT IT HITTING A https://t.co/E8FxYMhj1G BRAINER (LITERALLY). — John's Mum (@EarthMother921) April 18, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also reacted with a GIF to the Bleacher Report’s tweet.

Tom Brady is a former baseball player who was drafted by the Montreal Expos, NBC Sports noted.

The Patriots secured their sixth Super Bowl victory with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on February 3, 2019, at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.