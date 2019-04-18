Home > Sport > NFL

Gronk dents Lombardi trophy: Watch the video as Twitter reacts

By
18th April 2019 4:24 PM ET
Leave a Comment
Gronk
Gronk dents Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy. Pic credit: New England Patriots/Twitter

A hilarious video shows former New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski using the team’s Super Bowl LIII Vince Lombardi Trophy to bunt a pitch from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, leaving a prominent dent on the football end of the trophy.

The video, shared by The Patriots’ official Twitter handle on Wednesday, quickly went viral and elicited hundreds of reactions from fans as well as quarterback Tom Brady.

The video from April 9 when the Patriots attended the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. This was part of the celebration of their the sixth Super Bowl victory.

While the Patriots were waiting in a tent to go out on the Fenway Park field, Patriots wide receiver and punt returner Julian Edelman decided to do a little warm up before his first pitch.

He threw a baseball and Gronkowski, who happened to be on the receiving end, used the football end of the Lombardy Trophy as a bat to bunt the ball.

Gronk ended up denting the trophy.

The New England Patriots’ twitter handle joked that, with that bunt, Gronk “left a mark on this organization.”

Bleacher Report also joked that Gronk’s treatment of the trophy was tame compared with the treatment that the Washington Capitals subjected their Stanley Cup to after last season.

Hundreds of Twitter fans reacted to the video with hilarious comments:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also reacted with a GIF to the Bleacher Report’s tweet.

Tom Brady is a former baseball player who was drafted by the Montreal Expos, NBC Sports noted.

The Patriots secured their sixth Super Bowl victory with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on February 3, 2019, at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Leave a Comment