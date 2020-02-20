Greg Robinson Border Patrol bust: Browns player arrested for 157 Lbs. of marijuana

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Greg Robinson Border Patrol bust made headlines on Wednesday night, as the Cleveland Browns player was found to be in possession of a large amount of weed. He’s now facing a federal drug charge which could have him doing some serious prison time if convicted.

Here are more details about Greg Robinson’s arrest as well as his situation with the Cleveland Browns.

Border Patrol busts Greg Robinson for 157 Lbs. of weed

According to TMZ’s report on Wednesday evening, Robinson was stopped at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening by Border Patrol. He was found to be in possession of 156.9 pounds of marijuana when a Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog gave reason to search his 2020 Chevy Tahoe.

At the time, Robinson had Quan Bray in the car with him. Bray, age 26, played in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts from 2015 through 2017 and then with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. He and Robinson were teammates at Auburn.

Robinson and Bray reportedly hit the BP checkpoint near the U.S./Mexico border as they were on a trip from Los Angeles to Louisiana.

There was a third person also in the SUV who wasn’t charged. However, TMZ reported that Bray and Robinson attempted to have that other person “take the fall” for the large amount of marijuana.

Robinson was booked into El Paso County Jail on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

For those wondering what 157 pounds worth of marijuana looks like, Darren Rovell provided a photo on Twitter (below).

Rovell noted the estimated street value for that much pot could be anywhere from $300,000 to $750,000 “depending on quality and location of the sale.”

Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson alleged to have 157 pounds of marijuana in his rental car. This is what 157 pounds of pot looks like. It has a street value of in between $300,000 and $750,000, depending on quality and location of sale. pic.twitter.com/1CZ4hZHEIr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 20, 2020

In addition to the marijuana, agents also found 23 mason jars, a can sealing machine, an electronic scale, and $3,100 in cash in Bray’s jeans. Reportedly, the agents also observed a text notification on Robinson’s phone while he was in custody which came from a contact named “Grow House Indoor.”

Now, both Greg Robinson and Quan Bray are facing a federal drug charge. If convicted, both could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Greg Robinson’s situation with the Browns

Robinson came into the league as the then-St. Louis Rams took him with their No. 2 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He’d spend his first three years with the Rams, who also moved to Los Angeles in 2016, and then played a season with the Detroit Lions.

His past two seasons were spent with the Cleveland Browns. They originally signed him in 2018 and then re-signed him for 2019.

According to a report from Nate Ulrich, the Browns won’t be re-signing Robinson for 2020, though. He had a promising season in 2018 but according to Pro Football Rumors, the now 28-year-old left tackle regressed in 2019.

Reportedly, the fact that the Browns won’t be re-signing him was communicated to Robinson’s camp before his recent arrest by Border Patrol.

Regarding reported arrest of LT Greg Robinson: #Browns didn’t plan to re-sign him and had communicated that to his camp, a source said. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) February 19, 2020

For his NFL career, Robinson has played in 84 total games and was a starter in 70 of those. The left tackle has racked up four fumble recoveries during his five years in the league thus far. He’s made approximately $29 million in contract money during his career, per TMZ’s report.