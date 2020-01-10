Green Bay Packers offering to pay fans to shovel stadium ahead of Seattle Seahawks game

The Green Bay Packers expect a lot of snow when they host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL playoffs. As the big game approaches on Sunday, the team is offering to pay fans who will help shovel that snow at the stadium.

The Seahawks vs. Packers game gets started at 3:40 p.m. PT / 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 12. It will help decide which team advances to the NFC championship game and play for a chance to return to the Super Bowl.

Late Saturday, and heading into Sunday, the area is expecting to see a lot of snow. That led to a call-to-action from the Packers to their dedicated fans. Now, some of those fans can get paid to see the stadium during the playoffs.

As noted in the post that the team made on its Twitter account below, the Packers are willing to pay 700 shovelers $12 per hour to help clean up Lambeau Field. It could be a daunting task, as eight to ten inches of new snow is expected in the hours before fans are requested to show up.

It’s very abnormal to have to do something like this on the same day of a playoff game, but the Packers feel the help is going to be needed. Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will be paid immediately upon completion of the work. This means it could be a good way for people to pay for snacks or beer on game day.

The entire process is expected to begin at about 6 a.m. local time, and fans who are interested in helping out are asked to meet at the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, with temporary parking available in Lot 6.

A lot of fans have already been posting on social media about the snow shoveling.

It should be an exciting game between the Packers and the Seahawks on Sunday night, especially if the forecasts of that much snow turn out to be correct.

Which team will have what it takes to win in the inclement weather and advance to play either the San Francisco 49ers or Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game? Tune in on Sunday night to find out.