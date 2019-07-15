Golden Tate says Lions QB Matt Stafford is the best he has ever played with in the NFL

Golden Tate is no longer a member of the Detroit Lions. It is fair to say that many Lions’ fans, and probably a lot of players as well, miss having him around.

Earlier today, Tate had some interesting comments about the Lions quarterback that surprised many around the league.

Stafford the best?

Golden Tate has played over a decade in the NFL – and he is one of the best in the game. He also has played alongside some great QB’s.

Tate caught passes from Russell Wilson in Seattle, Matthew Stafford in Detroit, and Nick Foles in Philadelphia. He has a strongly held opinion of which one of them is better.

While both Foles and Wilson have won a Super Bowl, Tate says that Matt Stafford is the best he has ever played with.

“To me, as of now, where I am today, I think Stafford’s been the best quarterback I’ve played with,” Tate said. “The guy can flat-out play. He’s tough, his attitude is amazing and he just wants to play ball. For me, I have nothing but praises for him. It’s almost unfair that he’s such a good player and doesn’t have playoffs or a ring to show for it. That kind of hurts my heart that I wasn’t able to help change that.”

Those are some strong words coming from a guy who has had a great football career at both the college and pro level.

If Stafford wasn’t a Lion?

If Matt Stafford was drafted by another team, would his career be different? Better? That is a game we can play with any player. Golden Tate thinks Stafford could have a ring if he’d been drafted by a different franchise.

“I think over his career, if you put him in another organization, maybe things are different. I don’t know. Because I’ve played with some guys over my years that I’ve won playoff games with that I don’t think are as good,” Tate said.

Tate has always had a great relationship with the fans and media in Detroit. Lions fans are hoping that Matt Stafford has his best season in 2019 and leads his team to the postseason and beyond.

If the Lions do make the playoffs, you can bet Golden Tate would be pulling for Matt Stafford to collect some postseason wins — as long as they didn’t come against his new team, the New York Giants.