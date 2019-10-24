Golden Tate chooses Matt Stafford over Russell Wilson as his QB, says Lions star would have a ‘couple rings’ elsewhere

Golden Tate always talks highly of the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Matt Stafford. For the first time since the Lions traded Tate during the 2018 season, he will return to Ford Field to face his former team.

Stafford over Wilson

One thing Golden Tate has not been shy about is how much he loved playing in Detroit and with quarterback Matt Stafford. Tate said in his first interview with the Giants, earlier this year, that Matt Stafford was the best quarterback he ever played with.

Tate reiterated that once again to reporters in Detroit — and, once again, he said hands down that it was Matt Stafford.

“That’s nothing against Russell Wilson, cause Russell Wilson’s also a great quarterback and makes plays and he’s good for that organization. But you’re talking about pure passer, I’m taking Stafford all day. There’s not a throw that he cannot make, for one, and the guy just (throws) you open. His ball placement is incredible.”

Considering Tate has caught passes from not only Russell Wilson, but Carson Wentz as well in his career, that’s a pretty big statement.

Stafford should have Super Bowl rings

While Tate’s comments about Stafford being the best quarterback he has played with were obviously flattering to Stafford, Tate also went on to say the former Georgia Bulldogs standout would already be a Super Bowl champion — if he didn’t play in Detroit.

Golden Tate on Matthew Stafford: "I don’t want to sell anyone out, but I just think if you throw Stafford into New Orleans right now or Green Bay right now, or back when they had all those incredible players, I think this guy has a couple rings" https://t.co/zvW3Ngb9BU via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 24, 2019

“I believe in his career he didn’t have enough weapons, or other people were the problem. I don’t want to sell anyone out, but I just think if you throw Stafford into New Orleans right now or Green Bay right now, or back when they had all those incredible players, I think this guy has a couple rings, for one. That’s my opinion.”

Obviously. Tate still thinks highly of Stafford. It is just a shame that the Lions don’t have No. 15 to pair up with their new set of tight ends and Kenny Golladay in 2019.

Tate was always a fan favorite in Detroit.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

He will most likely receive a lot of cheers from the Ford Field faithful when he is announced or makes a catch or two. While many Lions fans may still cheer for the former Notre Dame star, they are hoping he has an off week this Sunday.