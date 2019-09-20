Gardner Minshew is the ultimate Florida Man — His dad is jacked and fans can’t get enough

Thursday night’s NFL matchup brought the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars into the spotlight against the Tennessee Titans.

With an injury to their starting quarterback Nick Foles, it has meant the team must rely on backup Gardner Minshew. He delivered as he led the Jags to their first victory in the season.

Fans are eating up the ultimate Florida man, as well as raving about Mishnew’s father who was in attendance to root for his son from the stands. He also spoke about his jacked look, which the fans are loving.

Minshew delivers first Jaguars’ victory

The Jaguars were hoping for big things from Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles when they acquired him this offseason. Unfortunately, an early injury struck as Foles suffered an injury and needed collarbone surgery which will keep him out of action. That meant rookie Minshew Gardner had to take over in Foles’ absence. So far, fans have liked what he’s brought to the field.

In Thursday’s matchup against Tennessee, Minshew, along with the Jaguars’ defense, helped orchestrate a 20-7 win. The rookie finished with 204 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 20-for-30 passing. Minshew also had a few rushes, with four carries for 4.5 yards. By the way, Minshew’s two touchdown passes came within the first eight minutes of the game.

What makes Gardner Minshew the ‘ultimate Florida Man’?

The mustached rookie is proving quite popular, not only due to helping get Jacksonville a victory but because of the stories that have emerged about him.

Those stories told from an ESPN tweet include buying a bed for just $10 from the Facebook marketplace, something not many people might do. He also lived it up by doing a cannonball while he was at WSU camp, and once carried a full-size bottle of Crown Royal around in his waistband. Add to that, the name his grandfather wanted for him, Beowulf, and Minshew is certainly endearing for Florida football fans as they add their own tales to his list of myths or truths.

Gardner Minshew: confirmed Florida Man pic.twitter.com/AWPBm3FYEW — Demetri Ravanos (@DemetriRavanos) September 20, 2019

Along with those stories about him, his swagger and looks have inspired fans in Jacksonville. It’s almost similar to how fans celebrate James Harden as “the Beard” in the NBA. Minshew hasn’t quite achieved that stardom, yet, but after a few games, his stock has risen.

Gardner Minshew:

-110.6 career passer rating

-That moustache

-Never lost a Super Bowl Tom Brady:

-97.8 career passer rating

-Lost three Super Bowls

-(Also won six Super Bowls) Who is the better sixth-round pick? pic.twitter.com/IM7i6WHrnN — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) September 20, 2019

Per an ESPN report, Minshew now has the top-selling Jaguars jersey on NFL Shop and the Jaguars’ online store. In addition, he’s inspired fans to get his likeness as part of a fresh haircut on the back of their heads, to grow their own Minshew mustaches, or just wear fake ones to celebrate him. Tweets arrived on Twitter to honor the newest star.

Basically, Minshew Mania is taking over as fans are loving their backup rookie QB so far. Minshew spoke about his iconic cult status after just three games this season. He mentioned his love for the fans and their support. However, they had plenty of other things to ask the ultimate Florida man about.

In that interview, a humble Minshew mentions how Nick Foles has mentored him. Gardner also brings up how he was booed off the field at ECU and had no scholarships going there. Now he’s a starting QB for the Jaguars and getting plenty of love.

Minshew said with regards to the mustache it was something that everyone was doing together at Washington State, but many of the guys ditched it. Gardner said he figured, “screw Y’all I’m doing this myself” and kept the look. It’s proven quite popular.

Minshew’s dad is getting love too

The NFL crew also brought Minshew’s dad and family up for the post-game interview. His father, Flint Minshew, talked about being proud of how his son has worked. Minshew’s dad is also jacked, which the NFL post-game crew pointed out asking him what he does.

“I just run some marathons,” he said which brought laughs. Minshew also added, “I work out around him but not with him.”

Gardner Minshew just wrapped up his interview on NFL Network. Here are some highlights. Beginning with Flint Minshew coming up to set: "Dad, what is your workout routine because you're jacked." Flint: "I just run some marathons." pic.twitter.com/FewyyRJGcM — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 20, 2019

Fans reacted to Minshew’s “fired-up” and jacked dad with memes, jokes, and celebratory messages. That included showing the love for Gardner Minshew’s biggest fan.

Gardner Minshew's dad is everything we would like him to be. pic.twitter.com/jOS8segjUq — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 20, 2019

There was the celebration of how hard he must’ve worked out to get so jacked too.

Damn why they let Gardner Minshew’s dad in the stadium with those guns — Coop (@enlightenmedawg) September 20, 2019

Minshew’s dad got comparisons to a popular sitcom star, at least after he got in significantly better shape.

@Rosenbergradio @RealMichaelKay I’m sorry but does Gardner Minshew’s dad not look like Eric Stonestreet got a personal trainer and some Optimum whey and got after it? pic.twitter.com/fqruzal2N2 — Manuel Berry (@realmanuelberry) September 20, 2019

There are plenty of tweets and all are praising the father of the new rookie QB star. It’s clear that Gardner Minshew and his dad have started to take over in Florida. With the Buccaneers at 1-1 and the Miami Dolphins struggling, Minshew Mania has started taking over Florida.