Frank Gore rushing yards: Bills star passes Barry Sanders on all-time list, NFL stars praise milestone

The Buffalo Bills picked up another win as they continue their march towards a potential playoff berth. In the process, NFL veteran running back Frank Gore’s rushing yards total eclipsed another all-time great.

With Gore’s latest performance on the gridiron, he surpassed former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders, surprising many fans in the process.

That brought heaps of praise his way from many people including the man he surpassed on the list.

Frank Gore rushing yards milestone

In Sunday’s 20-3 victory over the Denver Broncos, Frank Gore added 65 yards to his all-time rushing yards total. According to NFL.com’s report, that gave him a career 15,289 rushing yards, moving him into third place on the NFL’s all-time list.

Former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders is now in the fourth-place spot. The Hall of Famer has 15,269 yards for his career. Ahead of Gore are two other Hall of Famers with late Chicago Bears star Walter Payton in second and former Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith in first place.

McDermott, Sanders, others praise Gore

Following the Buffalo Bills’ latest victory, head coach Sean McDermott congratulated his team and also praised running back Frank Gore. In his postgame speech, McDermott called it “an honor” to “watch Frank Gore work every single day.”

"I know I speak for everyone when I say what an honor it is to watch @FrankGore work every single day."#DENvsBUF | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/BkYCUlRa4j — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 24, 2019

The man whom Gore took the No. 3 spot from was among those who offered his congratulations for the feat. A Buffalo Bills video clip featuring Barry Sanders arrived online following Frank Gore’s rushing yards milestone.

In addition to Sanders, other stars including former Bills greats Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly appeared to recognize Gore’s achievement.

Gore reacts, Bills continue playoff pursuit

Following his rushing yards accomplishment, Gore also spoke about his journey within the NFL. He’s now 36 and still competing at a high level for his age. Gore said he is “very blessed” to be doing what he is in his 15th year.

Gore has spent 15 years in the league now. The 5-foot-9 running back came out of Miami (FL) and began his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

While he had just 608 yards in his rookie season, his next season saw Gore explode for a career-best 1,695 yards. He’d tally 1,000 yards or more for his next three seasons.

Gore has achieved 1,000 yards or more nine times during his career. Eight of those seasons were in San Francisco, with another coming in 2016 as a member of the Colts. Gore played for the Miami Dolphins last season before joining Buffalo for this latest campaign.

Along with Gore’s rushing yards milestone, the Buffalo Bills moved to 8-3 for the season. They’re still trailing the 10-1 New England Patriots in the AFC East but seem on track to secure a playoff spot.

Gore and the Bills will have just a short bit of rest after Sunday’s win. They’ll be featured in a Thanksgiving Day NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.