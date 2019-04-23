Frank Clark traded by Seattle Seahawks to Kansas City Chiefs for draft picks

Frank Clark has been traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Kansas City Chiefs. There had been a number of NFL trade rumors about what the Seahawks might do ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft and the big news was just posted online.

After signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a long-term contract extension, the Seahawks had to find a way to save some money under the salary cap. This might be a difficult trade for some Seahawks fans to accept, though, as Clark was the new anchor to the defense.

When that kash hit the floor! pic.twitter.com/eTsq0a12Xm — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) April 16, 2019

Frank Clark trade details

According to a report by NFL analyst Adam Schefter, defensive end Frank Clark has been traded to the Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick, and an exchange of third-round picks for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Regarding the third-round picks, the Chiefs will now control pick No. 85 and the Seahawks get pick No. 93. This basically allows the Chiefs to move up a few selections in the third round of the draft, which takes place on Friday, April 26.

Clark had entered the offseason as a free agent, so to complete this deal, the Seahawks have placed a franchise tag on him. Now, the Chiefs can work on a long-term contract and give Clark the overall salary numbers that he is looking to receive.

Frank Clark contract rumors

There are currently rumors that the next Frank Clark contract could pay him around $20 million per season. It shouldn’t take the Chiefs that long to work out a deal if they are interested in keeping Clark’s services for many years to come. It will also give the team a new anchor on defense to go with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

For the Seahawks, this adds another high draft pick that could help the team in its rebuilding phase. The 2018 NFL season was supposed to be the start of that rebuilding, but Russell Wilson helped lead the team right back to the playoffs. The 2019 NFL Draft will be an opportunity to add even more young players to the fold, even though they have now lost Frank Clark.