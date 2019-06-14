Five fantasy football rookie receivers to target in 2019 drafts

A number of fantasy football rookie receivers are worth targeting in 2019 league drafts. The class from this past NFL draft is actually pretty impressive, with a few diamonds that might be big contributors to their respective teams.

The first receiver off the board at the 2019 NFL Draft was Marquise Brown with the No. 25 pick. N’Keal Harry was the only other receiver taken in the first round when the Patriots selected him with the No. 32 overall selection.

There are also other fantasy football rookie receivers beyond just Harry and Brown to keep an eye on, especially as training camps start approaching for the teams this year.

N’Keal Harry – New England Patriots

Tom Brady has a new weapon in N’Keal Harry. The New England Patriots look at him as a long-term investment, making him very valuable in dynasty leagues.

There are questions about how much he will be involved in the offense in Season 1, though, even though the talent is there. He has a very high ceiling but comes with risks.

Mecole Hardman – Kansas City Chiefs

Questions about Tyreek Hill and a potential suspension give Mecole Hardman an immediate boost in value. He is already playing with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback and he provides a deep-ball option that could equate to touchdowns.

Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts

Having Andrew Luck throwing to him makes Parris Campbell potentially very valuable. Good speed and a plus catching ability add to his value, but so does his work in the middle of the field. PPR value is high here.

DK Metcalf marveled. The safeties remained unsettled. Geno Smith's experience showed up. The coach trusts his new kicker. Shaquem Griffin looks better doing more what he did at UCF. And more of what I saw at #Seahawks minicamp https://t.co/HwvLdfLNko @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 14, 2019

D.K. Metcalf – Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks needed a starting receiver with the injury and release of Doug Baldwin and they drafted one in D.K. Metcalf. He has a lot of speed and size, but there are questions about his hands. The Seahawks and Russell Wilson will definitely give him a shot to be a star right out of the gate.

Marquise Brown – Baltimore Ravens

The Oklahoma product made it look easy in college and now Marquise Brown has a shot to be a 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens need offense and could look to him often. There are questions about his size and the Ravens running the ball a lot, but the talent is here.

More fantasy football rookie receivers

Two other receivers to keep on your radar are Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and Hakeem Butler of the Arizona Cardinals.