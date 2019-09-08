Ezekiel Elliott net worth: How much is the Cowboys running back worth in 2019 after new contract?

The net worth of Ezekiel Elliott took a tremendous upswing earlier this week. Despite having two years left on his rookie contract, the Cowboys’ star running back was holding out for a new deal from Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

Elliott eventually won this high-priced game of cat and mouse and he is now the richest running back in the game today.

Ezekiel Elliott’s new deal

Ezekiel Elliott is one of the backs in the game that fans already know. However, 2019 will be the most pressure-packed of his young career.

All eyes will be on the former Ohio State Buckeyes star after his long holdout. Zeke was in the media on a daily basis from coast to coast as rumors swirled that Jerry Jones wouldn’t cave to his demands and would try to trade him before the season began.

As we all now know, no trade took place. Jones and Elliott came together to strike a deal that made Zeke the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

What is Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth?

So, how much is Ezekiel Elliott worth? Before Elliott struck a new deal, it was reported that he was worth an estimated $12 million.

His career earnings at the time (including endorsements, etc.) put the total figure at $20 million. Those numbers have jumped tremendously since Wednesday.

According to Spotrac, Elliott’s new deal is for six years and $90 million – and that includes $50 million guaranteed! Zeke is signed through the 2026 season and will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

His net worth is estimated to be $103 million just from the new contact and it could reach between $120-$150 million depending on endorsements and the success of the team over the next few seasons. A Super Bowl win, with Elliott playing a key role, could net Zeke millions more.

It is safe to say that Ezekiel Elliott shouldn’t be hurting for cash anytime soon!