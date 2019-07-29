Ezekiel Elliott heads to Cabo, misses Dallas Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys training camp started this week and three of their stars are heading into the preseason wanting new contracts. Two of those men showed up at the Oxnard, California practice but Ezekiel Elliott no-showed training camp as he waits for a new contract.

Instead, Ezekiel Elliott went to Cabo.

Dallas Cowboys contracts

The three players that are waiting for new contracts are quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Defensive star DeMarcus Lawrence already got his money earlier in the offseason. Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million deal with the Cowboys.

Amari Cooper is the most chill about the entire contract situation. According to the team’s official website, Cooper wants a new contract but he said he needed to show up to get a full offseason of practice in.

Dallas traded for Cooper midway through the 2018 NFL season, giving up a first-round pick for him. They will sign him to a new deal.

“I just want to be here. I really haven’t been thinking about my contract situation,” Cooper said. “I don’t know why, but I want to be here running routes, catching balls from Dak. I think it’s necessary because I think it’s going to help me achieve what I want to achieve this season.”

As for Dak Prescott, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys are scheduled to pay Dak $2.025 million in base salary this year. Prescott is an unrestricted free agent in 2020, so Dallas needs to get him signed.

“For me, it’s about coming out here to focus on this – not be distracted by any of that stuff, any of that conversation,” Dak said Saturday. “Just focus on getting better. Be the best player that I can be and making sure that everybody around me is, as well.”

However, Ezekiel Elliott went to Cabo instead of Dallas Cowboys camp.

Ezekiel Elliott holdout

There are a few red lights when it comes to Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp.

For one thing, Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal. He is paid $3.853 million this year in base salary and $9.099 million in 2020 on his fifth-year option.

Elliott wants a new deal now to line up with deals recently given to the Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley and New York Jets LeVeon Bell.

Here is the problem.

In 2017. Ellio9tt was suspended for six games of the season for breaking the NFL personal conduct policy due to domestic violence accusations.

Heading into the 2019 season, Elliott faced another possible suspension for an altercation with security personnel at a festival. The NFL chose not to suspend him this time.

Elliott said that he needed to work on his life off the field. The next thing Cowboy fans know, he went to Cabo and skipped mandatory training camp due to wanting a new contract early.

The Cowboys made an offer to Elliott over the weekend and are waiting to hear back from him.

The good news is that his agent will be who accepts or declines the contract offer. Also, going to Cabo does not mean that he is partying all the time. He is going to train in Cabo, which is what he did in 2017 when he was suspended.

Ezekiel Elliott might think he has the leverage here, but he might want to hurry. In an interview with CBS, Jerry Jones admitted that a team does not need the rushing champion to win a Super Bowl.

“The point there is, you don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl… Emmitt was the first one to do it,” Jones said. “That’s one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there.”

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: “He’s late.” We’ve officially reported and he has not. Will Cowboys fine star RB? Jerry: “It provides for that.” Won’t say. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 26, 2019

If they want, the Dallas Cowboys can fine Ezekiel Elliott $40,000 per missed day of training camp.