Eric Patterson death: How did former NFL star die?

Former NFL cornerback Eric Patterson, Jr., died on Saturday in what is reported to be a shooting.

Patterson, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and was on the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams rosters over his career, was 26.

Todd Gurley, the running back for the Los Angeles Rams, posted a tribute to Patterson on Twitter and that brought the questions racing to how Eric Patterson died.

Before his NFL career, Patterson played for the Ball State Cardinals and many of his fans and friends from college took to social media to post their thoughts and send their prayers to Patterson’s family.

Woke this morning to the worst news. It’s crazy because it DOES NOT seem real. I’m so sad to say RIP to Eric Ep… Posted by Natalia Boykin on Saturday, June 8, 2019

This is a cold world we live in this is to close to home RIP Eric Ep Patterson the last time I see you we was in the… Posted by Paul Brown Jr. on Saturday, June 8, 2019

RIP 5 Eric Ep Patterson . Rest up young King don’t gotta hurt no more . Always a legend This world we live in crazy. This game this weekend for you and my grandma 🙏🏽 Posted by Jack Tomlinson on Saturday, June 8, 2019

RIP Eric Patterson. I’ll never forget your daily jokes and how amazing of a friend you were. Fly high. #liftoff — ʟᴏ ✰ (@laurenkathryn__) June 8, 2019

Didn’t know him personally, but I’m seeing the impact he had amongst those who did, Rest In Peace to Eric Patterson, let’s do better Tampa! 😔🕊 — Ryan Davis (@bigdavis813) June 9, 2019

So, the question remains, what happened to Eric Patterson that led to his death on Saturday?

Rob Connett, a news reporter from 99 WIBC and Network Indiana reported that Patterson was “shot and killed,” although he had no official sources to confirm it yet.

Still havent seen anything official, but heard from a Ball State TCOM colleague earlier today, and have seen many other people post about it on social media today… Former Ball State football player Eric Patterson, who played for the Colts for a bit, was shot and killed. 😔 — Rob Connett (@RobConnett1) June 9, 2019

Another Twitter user named Tyra Martin said she was questioned at work about a murder and had no idea it was Eric Patterson.

today I was questioned at work about someone who was murdered.. I had no idea it was Eric Patterson, rip ❤️ — TwistedT (@Tyra_Martin) June 9, 2019

In the days before his death, Patterson sent out Twitter posts that makes his death even more shocking — and tragic.

wake up count my blessings! — EP (@Lift_off5) June 4, 2019

Daddy duties weekdays! New city every weekend 👀 — EP (@Lift_off5) June 6, 2019

GOD is good! — EP (@Lift_off5) June 8, 2019

RIP Eric Patterson. Praying for your family especially your kids! — Frankie Williams (@Frankcorporate1) June 8, 2019

Eric Patterson was an undrafted free agent when he signed with the New England Patriots. His only regular season playing time came with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, where he finished with three tackles.

He then finished his NFL career with a stint on the Rams practice squad and a spot in the preseason with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.