Emmanuel Sanders trade: Fantasy football outlook for new 49ers wide receiver

A number of big NFL trades arrived with a week until the deadline, and two undefeated squads each added more talent to their rosters. The Patriots and 49ers added wide receivers to give their quarterbacks more targets on the field.

While the New England Patriots landed Mohamed Sanu, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Emmanuel Sanders. That particular move should have a significant impact on the 49ers’ roster, but also for fantasy football owners.

Emmanuel Sanders joins undefeated 49ers

San Francisco wanted to acquire an impactful receiver to help their passing game. They didn’t get Mohamed Sanu, but did quite well by trading for Emmanuel Sanders to upgrade the offense.

Confirmation of the trade involving the Denver Broncos and 49ers arrived via CBS Sports reporter, Jason La Canfora, on Tuesday. While the 49ers receive Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick, the Broncos will get several draft picks in return. Denver will get San Francisco’s 2020 third- and fourth-round picks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And another trade: Denver is dealing WR Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 5th-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for 2020 3rd- and 4th-round picks, per league sources. First Mohamed Sanu, now Sanders…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

The veteran receiver has been in the league since 2019 now and has nearly 7,400 yards receiving, along with 39 touchdowns in 134 games. In addition to playing for Denver, Sanders started off with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wow… So much love & respect for #BroncosCountry. What a ride. Thank 🏆ou. https://t.co/jx8VcIJp2D — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) October 22, 2019

This season, Sanders has recorded 30 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns so far. That’s with a Broncos team where he was catching passes from Joe Flacco, who isn’t a terrible quarterback, but could be better. Now, he’ll join the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo, who many people believe is an upgrade. It should benefit both San Francisco and anyone who has Sanders in fantasy leagues.

Emmanuel Sanders’ fantasy football outlook

It’s a bright one for the 49ers and owners who have Sanders in their leagues. He’ll immediately assume the role of the top receiver for the undefeated San Francisco squad which didn’t have any receivers with over 200 yards. Tight end George Kittle was the top target, but Sanders could take over and give the 49ers more of a deep-threat option.

Per CBS Sports, Sanders will be a WR2 in PPR fantasy leagues this season. That’s because he’ll catch passes from a quarterback who is fourth in the league when it comes to on-target pass attempts. San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo has an 80.8 percent rate among all quarterbacks this season who have attempted 100 or more passes. Denver’s Joe Flacco ranks at No. 13 in the league, so that upgrade is sure to benefit Sanders nicely.

Just eyeballing the 49ers’ upcoming schedule, they’ll have the Arizona Cardinals twice in their next four matchups, which could give Emmanuel Sanders some nice fantasy football numbers. The other two games feature the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, and it’d be a surprise if Sanders doesn’t factor into the offensive gameplan heavily in those games as well.

So, owners with Sanders should do quite nicely, as the San Francisco 49ers continue their push in the successful season they’ve had so far.