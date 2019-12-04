Eli Manning returning as starting quarterback for New York Giants: Eli talks future in NFL

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Eli Manning opened the 2019-20 NFL season as the New York Giants starting quarterback, a job he had held for almost 15 seasons. Now, ESPN reports that Manning will get at least one more chance to start for the Giants before his tenure with them ends.

The Giants replaced Manning with rookie Daniel Jones after opening the season with two straight losses. After winning his first two starts, Jones has been no better with eight straight losses heading into this week’s game.

However, the Giants are not benching Daniel Jones.

The Giants quarterback is dealing with a high ankle sprain and that should keep him out of the Giants Monday Night Football game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday that Manning is “very likely” to start that game in place of Jones.

Eli Manning appears to be BACK as Giants starting QB. Daniel Jones (ankle) is likely to miss Monday Night tilt vs Eagles. (via @art_stapleton) pic.twitter.com/xEq6MvDRZ6 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 4, 2019

In his two games this season, Manning threw for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions with a low 39.1 QBR.

Daniel Jones, in his 10+ games of NFL action this season has thrown for 2,374 yards with 18 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a low 51.4 QBR.

While Eli Manning’s career is coming to a close, it does not look yet like Daniel Jones is the Giants’ answer at quarterback for the future.

Even more distressing is that Eli Manning had his starting job taken from him after a Hall of Fame career where he led the Giants to two Super Bowls, winning both of them, and even picking up an MVP award. He is the Giants’ career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

With that said, after two games, he was put on the bench where it looked like he would finish his career. Now, he gets another chance to start. Whether or not he decides to continue his NFL career elsewhere next season is another story.

“You never want to make decisions about the future while you’re living in the present and don’t know the circumstance of what can happen,” Manning said. “Just have to go out there and try to get a win for the Giants if I’m asked to do that.”