Eagles Coach Doug Pederson guarantees Week 7 win against Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson fired the first shot. Now, will the Dallas Cowboys respond? When your team is struggling, sometimes saying something outrageous can help. However, it can also backfire.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys are not playing good football right now. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Eagles coach Doug Pederson from promising a win this Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys.

Guaranteed victory?

It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are a hot mess. Losers of three consecutive games, Dallas fans are chanting for the firing of head coach Jason Garrett.

On the heels of losing to the winless New York Jets on Sunday, the Cowboys now have to prepare to face the division-rival Eagles, and possibly without their No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper.

Now add the boldness of Eagles coach Doug Peterson promising Philly fans a win, and NFL fans have all the chemistry building for one hard-hitting trash-talking contest setting up for this weekend!

Peterson did not mince words on Sports Radio 94 WIP when he promised a win in Week 7 and first place in the NFC East division.

Pederson: "I know the sky is falling outside. It's falling and I get that and the fans are real. We're going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're gonna win that football game and when we do we're in first place in the NFC East." 🦅#On94WIP🎙️ pic.twitter.com/m13eW31NPZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 14, 2019

“I know the sky is falling outside. It’s falling and I get that and the fans are real. We’re going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East.”

Bad time to trash talk?

The Eagles are coming off a 38-20 thrashing against the Minnesota Vikings. Add to that, outside of giving up just six points to the punchless New York Jets two weeks ago, the Philly defense has been awful so far in 2019.

Jim Schwartz’s defense isn’t used to giving up points by the boatload.

In the five games outside of the Jets, the Eagles are giving up 30 points per game. Philadelphia will need to tighten that up if they hope to make another run at a Super Bowl.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

As for right now, they have to back their coach’s prediction on Sunday.