Dwayne Haskins interceptions, rookie mistakes highlight preseason debut

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins made his anticipated debut during Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, it included a number of mistakes for the possible future star in DC. While Haskins had several highlight-worthy plays, he was also on the end of several interceptions in his preseason debut.

Dwayne Haskins debuts in second quarter

In the first quarter, veteran Case Keenum was handling things for the Redskins and managed to get them on the board early. Keenum completed a deep pass to Robert Davis for the 46-yard touchdown. That tied things up 7-7 for the visitors.

Soon after, rookie Dwayne Haskins would get his official debut so he could get some time on the field. Haskins arrived in the game in the second quarter and on his first play, he threw a 27-yard pass.

Several plays later he completed another pass but this time the receiver coughed up the ball and the Browns recovered. Those early completions were a positive sign for what’s to come, despite the fumble, but the rookie jitters soon arrived.

On Haskins’ next sequence trying to guide the offense, he ended up throwing a pick-six to Mack Wilson. That gave the Browns the 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Browns rookie picks off Dwayne Haskins

Another rookie from Haskins’ 2019 NFL Draft Class got to show off with an interception. It was none other than the Browns’ Greedy Williams who recorded a second INT for Cleveland against Haskins.

Williams was the team’s No. 46 pick in the second round of the draft.

At that point in the preseason game, the Browns held a 17-7 lead at home. The Redskins would add a field goal to draw a bit closer.

As of this report, Dwayne Haskins was 8-of-14 with 117 yards, two interceptions, and was sacked twice for a total loss of 24 yards. When the fourth quarter started, Haskins took his seat on the bench as Josh Woodrum took over.

It’s only the NFL preseason, so Haskins is going to have time to work out the issues. However, if he continues to show them early, it’s likely that the starting job is Case Keenum’s to lose.