Dwayne Haskins injury update: Redskins QB carted off field, told to sit out after tough sack

In a game with no meaning in terms of the NFL playoff situation, the New York Giants managed to defeat their division foes the Washington Redskins in overtime. The loss was especially tough for the Redskins who also saw their quarterback carted off the field. Here’s the latest Dwayne Haskins injury update as the team prepares for their final game.

Haskins sacked, suffers ankle injury, forced out

In Sunday’s game, Haskins threw 133 yards and two touchdowns for the home team on a 12-for-15 performance. Unfortunately, he was also sacked twice, and one of those sent him out of the game.

Dwayne Haskins with a touchdown pass on the run 😍 pic.twitter.com/ziSN18V0iz — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 22, 2019

The Haskins injury happened on just the first play in the second half. Markus Golden took down the Redskins rookie with a big sack. As Haskins was taken down, his left ankle was bent back on the field. Haskins would hobble off and ultimately got carted off so he could be evaluated.

Following the hit and getting checked out, Haskins told reporters he wanted to go back in but wasn’t allowed. According to ESPN’s report, Redskins’ head physician Dr. Robin West didn’t clear Haskins for a return.

“I tried to go back in, but he wouldn’t let me,” Haskins said of the injury situation. “It’s an ankle. It’ll be all right.”

Redskins owner Dan Snyder also got involved by having a talk with Haskins about staying off the field, despite him wanting to play.

Dan Snyder evidently left the owners box to go down to talk to Dwayne Haskins and advised him not to go back into the game. That's… something. #Redskins — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) December 22, 2019

The Giants went on to win the game with a touchdown in overtime, 41-35. Opposing rookie quarterback Daniel Jones finished with 352 yards and five touchdowns for a brilliant performance.

The Redskins meanwhile will now rely on their backup Case Keenum to close out a rough season.

Redskins’ season outlook, NFL Draft

The 6-foot-4 rookie was the Redskins’ No. 15 pick in this past summer’s NFL Draft. For the season, Haskins has 1,232 passing yards and a five-to-seven touchdown-to-interception ratio.

As for the season, it’s been over for quite a while for Washington. The team is a disappointing 3-12. They even had a shot at the No. 1 pick, but the Cincinnati Bengals ended that discussion with their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Since the Dolphins and Giants won, they each finish with 4-11 records going into their final games. The Redskins moved up to the No. 2 spot in the NFL Draft, for now, and could get a receiver to help Haskins next season, or some help for him on the offensive line.

At this point, Redskins fans are hoping for someone special to come in and help Haskins save the day.