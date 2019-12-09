Drew Lock’s Buzz Lightyear celebration: Broncos QB explains his excitement following big win vs Houston

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Is Drew Lock Buzz Lightyear? Not exactly, but if the small sample of play Lock is displaying for the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2019 season is any indication of his future, this kid is going to be more popular than the Toy Story character ever was!

Drew Lock’s Buzz Lightyear celebration

Make no mistake, Drew Lock is the future of the Denver Broncos. After yesterday’s huge win against the heavily favored Houston Texans, Lock showed everyone a glimpse of how good he just may be.

However, it was one play that had many fans wondering what he was doing, while his teammates were laughing so hard they had to contain themselves!

Lock, who is admittingly a huge Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear fan, channeled his inner-Buzz following a Broncos touchdown during Denver’s 38-24 win against the Houston Texans.

Lock finished the game by completing 22 of his 27 passes for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns. The former Missouri Tigers star is now 2-0 as a starter in the NFL.

Drew Lock is just two starts into his career, but it looks like he could be Denver’s long-term solution at quarterback.@RileyMcAtee: https://t.co/W0Wax9xwyc — The Ringer (@ringer) December 9, 2019

Drew Locks explains Buzz Lightyear

Not only can this kid play the game, but he also seems very grounded. Lock explained after the game to reporters why he celebrated the way he did and why he plans to keep it up in the future.

“I never want to come off as arrogant” Luck said after the game Sunday. “I’m having fun with the game that we all dream of about playing since we were little kids. Why can’t we have the most fun that we can with the game that we love?”

Reporters later joked that the character Buzz Lightyear was released in theaters before Lock was born. The first Toy Story arrived on November 22, 1995 – Lock was born almost one year later on November 10, 1996.

Next up for Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos is a trip to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs.

While Denver is still alive in the Wild Card race at 5-8, it is unlikely that they will make the postseason this year. Nevertheless, the fans are already excited about next season with Lock running the show.