Drew Brees’ wife and kids: ESPYS speech praises family, sons celebrate with Zion & Migos

Wednesday night’s 2019 ESPYS show brought out all the emotions from athletes and celebrities. They ranged from humorous shots taken on stage by host Tracy Morgan, to touching speeches delivered by several ESPYS winners.

Among them was New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who won an ESPY based on an impressive achievement last season. Drew Brees’ wife and kids were on hand as he paid tribute to his family in a heartfelt speech. They also celebrated the moment by meeting some of their favorite celebrities.

Drew Brees’ ESPYS speech to wife and kids

During the 27th edition of the awards show, Brees received the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance. That was for surpassing two different records this past NFL season. Brees bested Peyton Manning’s 71,940 NFL passing yards on Monday Night Football. In addition, he also surpassed Brett Favre’s completion record, putting his name at the top of the history and record books.

After receiving the award on stage, Brees humbly spoke about the win and mentioned some of the other athletes and stars in the room. He praised the newest pro sports star in New Orleans Zion Williamson and fellow NFL stars like Saquon Barkley.

Brees started his speech off in the most proper of ways, thanking his wife Brittany for being on the journey with him. He also added he “loves her more and more each day.” Just that early part of the Brees’ ESPYS speech was enough to make all the women gush and the guys realize they need to step their game up.

Brees also said his kids had the opportunity to “meet some of their heroes, their role models. The guys and girls who they look up to.” Brees said his kids enjoy all sports that one can imagine.

Drew Brees was excited to bring his sons to the #ESPYS to meet some of their heroes … from Zion to the USWNT. pic.twitter.com/yJplvkODcc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2019

Brees also touched upon the values he tries to instill in his sons. Check out the full Drew Brees ESPYS speech here.

Brittany Dudchenko is Brees’ wife, whom he married in February 2003. She is also his college sweetheart. The couple actually have four kids together. The three sons were in attendance for the ESPYS. They also had their first daughter in August of 2014.

Brees’ speech was so good that it prompted another award winner, recently-retired NBA star Dwyane Wade to say he needed to show some love to his wife because of it. Check out the video clip here.

Brees’ wife, kids celebrate ESPYS highlight moments

Brees received his ESPY trophy on stage from hip-hop group Migos, best known for their hits like Stir Fry and Walk It Talk It. He mentioned that his kids wanted to meet them, to which they nodded their approval.

“My boys want to meet you guys.” Westlake grad Drew Brees to Migos after winning the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance. pic.twitter.com/peY2TIThPd — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) July 11, 2019

The kids also got to meet New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 draft pick, Zion Williamson. Drew Brees’ kids are such big fans that they color-coordinated their suits to match the basketball star’s ensemble.

Drew Brees’ wife Brittany and the kids were clearly enjoying their time before, during, and after the ESPYS award show. Brees posted to his Instagram to show off a bit of their after-party celebration.

Brees certainly scored some extra points with not only his wife Brittany for his speech but with his kids for the celebrity meet-ups. However, the Saints QB scored points with many other people after his ESPYS speech. Now he’ll look ahead to getting back on the field to score points for his New Orleans Saints NFL team this season.