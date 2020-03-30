Drew Brees in line for Monday Night Football gig following retirement from Saints?

ESPN has been very open about wanting to make a change to their NFL Monday Night Football crew.

After a failed attempt to add former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning to the booth, ESPN is now rumored to have their eyes on a different quarterback to fill the vacancy.

That rumor seems to be gaining a bit of steam, but the issue is the player they are pursuing is still playing in the NFL.

Drew Brees headed to MNF booth?

Drew Brees may be 41-years-old, but he isn’t slowing down. Brees recently signed a two-year deal with the Saints this offseason worth an estimated $50 million.

With his main focus on winning another Super Bowl title before he rides off into the sunset, the last thing Brees is thinking about is retirement.

Brees may not be ready to call it a career just yet, however, ESPN will be reportedly waiting for him as soon as he does.

ESPN offer to Brees

According to Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage, ESPN has already made the future Hall of Fame QB an eight-figure offer to become the network’s Monday Night Football lead analyst.

After missing out on Tony Romo and Peyton Manning, ESPN has now made an eight figure offer to Drew Brees to be their Monday Night Football analyst. The deal would begin when Brees retires from the NFL: https://t.co/M5cMkIbU3a — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 29, 2020

That’s a huge offer for a person that has no real experience behind the microphone.

While he has two years remaining as the Saints QB, striking an agreement now between Brees and ESPN would solidify ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth for the future.

It seems a bit crazy to be taking a chance like this, but obviously, ESPN must like what they see and hear out of Brees already.

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo has become an instant sensation in the booth for CBS, and ESPN is hoping Brees can follow in his footsteps.

It won’t be easy for Brees, that’s for sure.

Romo has set the bar very high for players who made the jump to the booth with very accurate predictions of plays before they happen and in-depth accuracy of coaching schemes.

Many fans think Romo may one day make the jump from the booth back to the field as a head coach.

As for Brees, if he is half as good as Romo, he will do just fine.

Brees is currently the all-time yards passing leader in NFL history with 77,416 yards. He also led the Saints to 31-17 win over the Colts in 2010 in Super Bowl XLIV.