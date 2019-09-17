Dr Victor Prisk: Who is doctor that claims Antonio Brown farted in his face? [Video]

It seems not one day goes by without New England Patriots wideout Antonio Brown coming up in conversation that has nothing to do with the game of football!

The latest news on Brown is a bit on the odd side, to say the least. Really, you can’t make up this kind of stuff.

Who is Dr. Victor Prisk?

When orthopedic surgeon and wellness Dr. Victor Prisk met Antonio Brown, he probably never imagined he would end up having to sue the star NFL wideout to get paid. Evidently, that is what is happening.

CBS Pittsburgh indicates that Prisk blasted Brown in an interview with Sports Illustrated over his bizarre behavior during their initial meeting back in August 2018. Although Prisk found Brown’s antics odd, he decided he would still treat Brown as a patient nevertheless.

The Pennsylvania doctor started treating Brown while he was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, in a battle of “he said-he said,” Prisk had some strange news to report on Brown’s behavior during a body fat test he performed on Brown.

Prisk is claiming the Brown would intentionally fart in his face during appointments.

Yes, you read that correctly. The doctor is claiming that Brown would intentionally fart in his face. As if that wasn’t enough, Brown allegedly has not paid Dr. Prisk what he owes him, and now Brown is being sued for $11,000.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk said of the incident with the then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

In a video released by TMZ, you can clearly hear Brown releasing some gas – and even laughing about it. The clip is just one minute long, so it clearly doesn’t show the full body fat test Brown received that day in 2018.

However, it also doesn’t show Brown “farting in the Dr.’s face” either, as claimed by Dr. Prisk.

Prisk is no amateur when it comes to keeping in shape. Besides his day job of treating patients, Dr. Prisk is also an IFBB pro.

This story is only going to get stranger as time goes on.

More allegations

It seems “fart-gate” is far from Brown’s only issue at the moment. Dr. Prisk’s allegations came to light as part of a report via Sports Illustrated detailing rape and sexual assault allegations made against Brown by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

Now, a second woman came out on Monday saying Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.

While of these accusations have yet to be proven, it seems Brown is going to have a lot on his plate outside of the world of football.