Doug Flutie Net Worth: How much is the former Heisman Trophy winner, Maximum Football star worth in 2019?

Doug Flutie has always defied the odds when it comes to playing football. From being told he was too small to play quarterback to hearing all the critics say he wasn’t NFL material, Flutie has proved them all wrong.

Boston College legend

For being “too small” to play quarterback, Doug Flutie sure had a heck of a career. Flutie changed the college game back in the 1980s when he showed that not only can he run like the wind, but he can throw with the best of them.

Flutie set the NCAA all-time passing yardage mark while becoming the first Boston College player to capture the Heisman Trophy back in 1984. Many fans believed that the “Miracle in Miami” sealed the deal for Flutie in terms of winning the Heisman.

It may have helped, but Flutie was solid all season in 1984. In fact, he was following up on a great 1983 season where he was a Heisman nominee.

Maximum Football has Flutie back in the game

Gamers who may not know who Doug Flutie is are getting to know him now. Flutie, with the help of Canuck Play, are the brain trust behind the video game for college football fans – Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019. The game hit the market on September 27.

It's official College Football gaming is back! Doug Flutie's Maximum Football 2019 is now available on both the Xbox One & PS4! Thank you for the tremendous support! The community truly made this game possible! We are only getting started. #MaximumFootballFriday pic.twitter.com/BL0WoeWXcP — Doug Flutie's Maximum Football (@MaxFootballGame) September 27, 2019

The game will feature a College Dynasty Mode with 130 customizable teams. Another cool feature includes field sizes for Canadian, NFL & college football as well. The game is available for PS4 and Xbox One users.

Doug Flutie Net Worth 2019

Doug Flutie played with a lot of teams during his football career. In the NFL, Flutie played for the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and San Diego Chargers.

Flutie also played in the Canadian Football League where he was an absolute beast! During his eight seasons in the CFL, Flutie passed for 41,355 yards and 270 touchdowns. Flutie also spent one season in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.

So just how much is the well-traveled footballer worth? The 56-year-old is estimated to be worth just over $10 million. With his new video game and popularity back on the rise, don’t be surprised if that number grows quickly.

Flutie is currently the head analyst for NBC Sports Group’s coverage of Notre Dame Football.