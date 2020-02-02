Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a Super Bowl ring yet? 49ers quarterback seeking another for collection

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Sunday evening, Jimmy Garoppolo will try to move closer towards his former mentor Tom Brady in terms of Super Bowl rings. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

Garoppolo is looking to do something he’s never done before by leading a team to a championship win on his own. He was previously an understudy for one of the best in the game, but does Jimmy Garoppolo have a Super Bowl ring yet?

Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the Super Bowl before

While Garoppolo wasn’t the man leading his team to the big win, he was part of several Super Bowl teams during his career. Garoppolo was on the New England Patriots roster for the first three years of his career, from 2014 through 2016.

That made him a young star watching Tom Brady from the sidelines and learning what he could. He was part of their Super Bowl teams in two of those seasons.

New England ultimately traded him to San Francisco, which ended up paying off nicely for the 49ers. Jimmy was hindered by an injury for his first few seasons, playing in just nine games.

This past season, he played in all 16 of the 49ers’ games. In the 2019-20 NFL season, Garoppolo compiled 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns to help lead the team to an impressive 13-3 record.

Unlike previous years, Garoppolo now has a chance at a Super Bowl ring as the main man guiding a team’s offense.

How many Super Bowl rings does Garoppolo have?

Due to the fact he was on the roster with Tom Brady and the Patriots, Garoppolo was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He wasn’t necessarily playing, but being part of the roster is enough to qualify a player for those fancy rings.

In 2015’s Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24. That gave Jimmy Garoppolo the first ring of his career.

Two years later, the team returned to Super Bowl LI. The Patriots claimed the championship in that game, which was the epic 34-28 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Since Jimmy G was part of the roster, that gave him a second Super Bowl ring for his career.

That said, Garoppolo played in six games during the 2016 season, and started two of them for the Patriots. So he certainly got some reps in with the offense as part of that championship season.

Additionally, he was giving his all practicing with the squad, and picking up all sorts of insight from Brady.

Garoppolo now wants to add a third Super Bowl ring, which would move him just a bit closer to former mentor Tom Brady’s six rings. Brady is currently the player with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history and all sorts of other major career achievements.

Jimmy Garoppolo will have the chance to build his resume some more in Super Bowl 2020, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night.