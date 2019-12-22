DJ Moore injury update: Panthers WR suffers concussion vs Colts

The Carolina Panthers season is turning into one to forget. Just when the worst seems like it is behind them, another incident or injury pops up. This week it was receiver DJ Moore’s turn.

Moore suffers injury vs Colts

Moore was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after being placed in the concussion protocol.

DJ Moore being evaluated for a concussion — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 22, 2019

The 22-year old Moore is developing into a rising star in the league and was one of the few bright spots for the Panthers in 2019. While Moore hauled in just one pass on Sunday before suffering his injury, he has been one of the best wideouts in the NFL this season.

So far in 2019, Moore has recorded 86 catches for 1,174 yards and four touchdowns.

What makes this a disappointment for the Panthers and their fans is that Moore has come into his own over the last month and a half and made the team worth watching.

To say Moore has been the best wideout over the past two months is an understatement of epic proportions. The man has been on fire.

Since Week 9, Panthers WR DJ Moore has 48 catches (2nd most in NFL), 711 yards (1st), 75 targets (1st) and four 100-yard receiving games (2nd). He's already made the leap to star receiver in his second NFL season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2019

As indicated by Field Yates, Moore has 48 catches (2nd most in NFL), 711 yards (1st), 75 targets (1st) and four 100-yard receiving games (2nd) – all since Week 9.

This is all coming from a second-year player! Now the question is how bad is Moore’s concussion and will it hold him out of the season finale?

Fans were lighting up Twitter as they searched for Moore’s status update as their fantasy teams depended on the sure-handed wideout.

DJ Moore goes down in the most important fantasy game of the year pic.twitter.com/crv5Pj9nua — Vinnie The Gooch (@CaseSkywalker) December 22, 2019

Depending on the league you play in, next week might be your Super Bowl – that is before the one-week fantasy junkies jump into postseason play!

Who else is refreshing Twitter for DJ Moore? — Nick (@nicknebrich) December 22, 2019

Nevertheless, Moore will obviously be in demand again next week as many leagues will be down to the championship. In his rookie season, Moore caught 55 passes for 788 yards.