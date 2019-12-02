Did Tom Brady dye his hair? Twitter erupts to Brady’s ‘new look’ during Patriots vs. Texans game

Did Tom Brady dye his hair? With the New England Patriots dropping their second game of the season last night against the Houston Texans, it seems all that fans could talk about was Brady’s new look.

Is it even a new look, or was the Twitter world just finding another way to love or hate America’s best quarterback?

Tom Brady ‘hair gate 2019’

When you are the QB of a team that has been the best in football for well over a decade, you are constantly under the microscope.

Last night while Patriots fans were watching their offense once again struggle to score points on Sunday night football, fans took to Twitter wondering if Tom Brady had dyed his hair.

Omg is Tom Brady is dying his hair now????? — Danielle (@dchillysauce) December 2, 2019

Soooo anyone else noticing that @tombrady’s hair is looking a little darker than normal? 🧐 — Tasha Kennedy (@herecomesTK) December 2, 2019

Tom Brady’s dye job reminds me of that time Carlos Boozer was on the Bulls and used spray on hair and we were supposed to act like that was natural pic.twitter.com/sw8BGi0wfq — Marianne Lyles (@MarianneLyles) December 2, 2019

You do have to love Twitter. Some of the comments last night during the game between the Patriots and Texans were pretty funny and a bit clever.

Fans who can’t wait for Brady to exit the league may not want him to dye his hair. It’s obviously bought him another decade of playing time!

Guys, Tom Brady isn’t old. His hair is now jet black. He can play ten more years. pic.twitter.com/cDFQ8LiYfu — Outbetween King 🤴🏼🤴🏼🤴🏼 (@JohnFoley144) December 2, 2019

While “hair-gate 2019” may not be going anywhere for a few days, or even weeks, most Patriots fans are more concerned about losing home-field advantage to the Baltimore Ravens then how dark Brady’s hair looks. But you must admit, it sure looks a bit darker than before.

Patriots in trouble?

It is hard to imagine a team and its fan base panicking when they are 10-2 on the season. It sounds odd, but it seems like that is exactly what is happening in the North East with the Patriots.

Most clubs like the Lions, Bears, and Browns would love to have the same “problem” that the Patriots are having right now. But don’t expect the New England haters to ease up on Brady, Belichick, and the Pats.

That is the beauty of sports. When you are the underdog, people love and cheer for you, just as they did when an unknown Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl title over the St. Louis Rams back in 2001.

Now that the Patriots continue to win AFC East titles and have collected six total Vince Lombardi Trophy’s since that big upset win over the Rams, they have become public enemy No. 1. It just goes with the territory.

Nevertheless, Tom Brady’s hair was not the main topic amongst reporters following the Patriots – Texans game, however, you can decide for yourself if Brady’s hair is magically getting darker!