Did Jalen Ramsey indicate he wants to play in Detroit? Fans buzzing after Ramsey’s Instagram activity

Did Jalen Ramsey tip his hand on where he would like to be traded to? With all of the NFL trade rumors swirling around Ramsey, his latest Twitter activity has caught the eye of a lot of Detroit Lions fans.

How it started

How did all of this mess begin with the Jacksonville Jaguars and their top defensive back Jalen Ramsey? It all seemingly began last Sunday when the Jags faced the Houston Texans.

Jalen Ramsey was beside himself and literally had to be dragged away from his head coach Doug Marrone after Marrone did not throw a challenge flag when DeAndre Hopkins dropped a pass.

That led to Marrone barking back at Ramsey and the whole thing just got ugly. Since then, Ramsey has been very vocal about being traded. He even told his agent to inform the team that he wants out ASAP.

With several teams lining up to strike a deal for one of the best defensive backs in the game, does Ramsey have a team in mind already? Maybe the Detroit Lions?

Lions, Ramsey deal coming?

It seems that Jalen Ramsey may have some interest in playing for Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions. While Ramsey has not come out and said that, several outlets have been reporting that Detroit, along with Green Bay and New England are drawing Ramsey’s interest.

Broooooo Jalen Ramsey just liked this post from a Lions fan pic.twitter.com/rzJlALGr1Q — 𝐃 ♛ (@daviddrmf) September 18, 2019

Now after Ramsey liked a post that was published a Detroit Lions fan, it has fans in Motown hoping these rumors are true.

The post compared other famous players to wear the No. 20 on the Detroit Lions through the years. Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, and Lem Barney are three of the greatest Detroit Lions ever. Will that number be passed on to Jalen Ramsey soon? Lions fans are sure hoping so!

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

One thing to keep in mind. The Detroit Lions retired the No. 20 jersey years ago. However, if they did trade for Ramsey, you have to believe if he wanted to wear the No. 20, the Lions would gladly oblige.