Devlin Hodges: Who is the Steelers quarterback and where did he play in college?

Quarterback Devlin Hodges is getting his chance to play in the NFL, and so far he is making the most of it! Hodges was thrust into the starting role as the Steelers signal caller due to an injury to Mason Rudolph – who was already filling in for Ben Roethlisberger.

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on their third-string quarterback, but he sure looked good for a first-time starter.

Hodges thrust into the spotlight

When backup Mason Rudolph was ruled out for Week 6 after suffering a hard hit to the head against the Baltimore Ravens the previous week, the Steelers had no choice but to give Devlin Hodges the playbook.

Hodges made his first career start against one of the best QB’s in the game in Philip Rivers on Sunday night – and the kid passed the test.

Hodges didn’t put up Hall of Fame type numbers, that’s for sure. However, he did enough to get the Steelers the win and that is all that matters.

The rookie finished the game 15-20 for 132 yards and one touchdown. The 26-yard touchdown pass to James Conner capped off a nine-minute 86-yard drive for the Steelers. The touchdown pass was the first in Hodges’ career.

Where did Devlin Hodges come from?

After last night’s performance, many fans who never heard of Devlin Hodges are wondering where this kid came from? Hodges comes with an impressive resume, but you may not know about it.

Hodges spent his college years playing football at FCS Samford. So unlike the major market teams, fans didn’t see Hodges on ESPN, CBS or ABC. That didn’t matter though, because Hodges wasn’t your average QB at a small school, he was the best.

Hodges finished his career as the FCS’ all-time leader in passing yards with 14,584 yards, which broke the previous record held by one Steve McNair. Not bad company right there!

In 2018, Hodges won the FCS Walter Payton Award and went on to set a single-season school record for passing yards with 4,265. He also completed an incredible 70-percent of his passes.

Even with that resume, Hodges wasn’t selected in the NFL draft. The Steelers signed him as a free agent before the 2019 season.

Hodges, like so many others, is proving that it doesn’t matter where you came from, just as long as you arrive.