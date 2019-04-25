Devin Bush NFL draft outfit brings hilarious Twitter reactions

On Thursday night, the Devin Bush NFL draft outfit was the talk of the town but for all the wrong reasons. Bush was on the wrong side of being considered stylish as he awaited his 2019 NFL Draft fate.

Meanwhile, other players were “stylin’ and profilin'” in the words of WWE great Ric Flair, but Twitter had fun with Bush.

What was Devin Bush’s NFL Draft outfit exactly?

That’s what most people were wondering on Twitter, and many were offering their opinions. Barstool Sports showed off his unique black and white ensemble which came complete with a headset.

They mentioned it should drastically affect where the Michigan Wolverines star gets drafted.

We are moving Devin Bush to the bottom of our draft board after seeing this outfit pic.twitter.com/LS1YJP4ovT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2019

In another tweet, sports personality Jemelle Hill quipped that Bush’s outfit may have been something futuristic. However, Hill joked it looked like Bush’s outfit was straight out of a Star Trek episode. She has a good point there.

Devin Bush sporting the Captain Picard collection pic.twitter.com/fFdr29At0y — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 25, 2019

Some Twitter users were calling out Bush’s ensemble as a throwback to the 1990s. Quite possibly, it was a way to pay tribute to the “untouchable” MC Hammer.

One Twitter user tweeted that Devin Bush may be dancing like Hammer to show his skills on the football field.

How Devin Bush Avoids blocks pic.twitter.com/hsjc23A5MQ — Joshua Storey (@jcsecgsu) April 26, 2019

There was also those who questioned if maybe the outfit was due to an injury. After all, that white accessory over his left shoulder seems to resemble a sling. Possibly Devin Bush’s outfit was to help him prevent further injury.

Did Devin Bush break his arm? pic.twitter.com/j8H80KQAcU — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) April 25, 2019

He may not have broken his arm, but Devin Bush could have a bruised ego after tonight’s roasting on Twitter.

That said, he’ll probably be laughing all the way to the bank once he gets set with his new team in the National Football League.