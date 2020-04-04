Detroit Lions rumors: Vegas odds favor Lions selecting offensive player at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

What does Las Vegas know that most Detroit Lions fans don’t?

Since the NFL Mock Drafts began, almost every NFL expert has Detroit selecting either Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons or Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Is this all a big smokescreen?

Only time will tell. However, if you are convinced that the Lions will draft a defensive player with the third pick overall like so many experts have indicated, then you could make some easy money off the Lions first selection.

Lions offensive-minded at No. 3?

While sports have taken a back seat due to COVID-19, the NFL Draft is still scheduled to move forward.

After all of the positive offseason moves the Detroit Lions have already made, is it possible that they are planning to make a splash at the NFL Draft by selecting their future quarterback?

Oddsmakers at Sports Dime Betting seem to be thinking along that line.

With odds set at -186 that Detroit will take an offensive player in the first round, bookmakers are really thinking outside the box. The -186 means you have to bet $186 to win $100.

If you think the Leo’s are going with one of the “Big 3” that experts have been talking about, the odds for that are set at +142, meaning every $100 you wager you get back $142.

Simply put, following some nice pickups in free agency, the Lions are now favored not to take any of the big three aforementioned names on defense, but select an offensive player – and at No. 3 they wouldn’t dare take an O-lineman or a running back in this class.

So it would definitely be a quarterback.

Tua, Joe Burrow on Lions radar?

Some folks have hinted that the Lions should select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Sure, he was a stud in college and has reportedly healed from all of his injuries in such great fashion that he is ready to play in the NFL.

Another advantage of selecting Tua is he could learn from Matt Stafford.

Stafford may be a fan favorite, but let’s be honest, father time is not on his side. Just like Aaron Rodgers, Tua could sit the next two seasons while learning the system and be ready to roll in 2022.

Rodgers, who was drafted No. 24 overall in 2005, didn’t see the field much before he was named the starter in 2008. All that time he got to watch Brett Favre run the offense.

If by some fluke the Bengals drafted Tua at No. 1 (everyone on the planet believes they are selecting LSU’s Joe Burrow) and Burrow fell into the Lions lap, how could they not draft him?

His potential is limitless, and like Tua, he could learn under Stafford.

If you think oddsmakers are wrong and the Lions are going defense, you may not get better odds on this prop bet wager than now!

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 23 and run through Saturday, April 25.