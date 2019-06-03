Detroit Lions rumors: Two key players preparing holdout over contract disputes

We have not even hit the official start to summer and already two key players for the Detroit Lions may be ready to hold out this season. This isn’t the way to get the first mandatory minicamp of the season underway, is it?

Darius Slay willing to hold out?

Darius Slay is a huge part of the Detroit Lions’ improving defense. Evidently so is Damon Harrison.

Both of these guys were a huge part of the Lions defense in 2018 and while not having them in camp may not be earth-shattering news now, it is a problem the Lions don’t want to have in August or September.

According to a Pride of Detroit report, Slay is hoping for a new contract deal. The problem? The Lions’ All-Pro cornerback has two years remaining on his current deal.

Another potential problem? This Tweet between Slay and former Lion Crezdon Butler seems to indicate that Slay is willing to take his chances with being a no-show.

Darius Slay talking with former #Lions DB Crezdon Butler on Instagram live (paraphrased): Butler: What you got, OTAs? Minicamp? Slay: I don’t know, I’m not going. Seems pretty safe to say he won’t be there for mandatory minicamp tomorrow. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) June 3, 2019

While an argument could be made that Slay is underpaid in comparison to other top-tier cornerbacks, his deal is far from chump change.

Slay reportedly will make a base salary of over $12.5 million in 2019, with a chance for that to reach over $13 million.

Harrison to follow suit?

It seems Damon Harrison is in the same boat. Better known as “Snacks,” Harrison is a huge presence for the Lions up front. However, like Slay, Snacks has two more seasons on his current deal.

With mandatory minicamp scheduled to open tomorrow (Tuesday, June 4), Slay and Harrison aren’t expected by many to attend.

Harrison is scheduled to make a base salary of $6 million in 2019 and $9 million in 2020. One keynote could tip off Lions fans on how serious this potential hold-out could be.

Both Slay and Harrison would lose $250,000 each by not showing up for mandatory OTA’s this week.

If they are willing to easily part with $250k, this may get a bit uglier down the road.