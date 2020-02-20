Detroit Lions rumors: Two big-name free agents to sign with Lions per PFF prediction

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia knows his team can’t repeat 2019 if he wants to keep his job.

In fairness to Patricia, not having his starting quarterback Matt Stafford for over half the season – along with tons of other key injuries didn’t help his cause.

But that’s last year. Now all that matters is 2020.

More free agents on the way to Detroit?

Last offseason, the Lions made a splash by signing several free agents including Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers, and Justin Coleman.

According to a Pro Football Focus prediction, the Detroit Lions are a team that will once again make a big splash in free agency this summer.

PFF predicts that the Lions will sign running back Melvin Gordon and will reunite with former linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

If Gordon is healthy, this would be a great move for the Lions.

Adding an experience hard-nosed type runner like Gordon to a backfield introduced to Bo Scarbrough in 2019 would be a huge upgrade.

Scarbrough was a midseason pickup last November for Detroit, and boy did he show signs of becoming an NFL star.

Scarbrough rushed for 377 yards in six games – mind you, he was not the featured back in three of those games – and averaged over four yards-per-carry.

The stats in Bo Scarbrough’s case don’t tell the full story.

Like Gordon, Scarbrough is a tough-nosed guy who wants to show the league that he is the real deal. Adding Gordon would give Detroit a nice one-two punch at running back.

Van Noy reunion?

Kyle Van Noy back in Detroit? That seems hard to believe at this point.

If anyone could pull it off it would be his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. However, Van Noy might not be welcomed by all the Lions faithful.

Van Noy bashed the Lions and their organization during an interview back in February 2019 following another Patriots Super Bowl win.

Van Noy appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and was asked about what it was like to go from Detroit to New England.

“I’m gonna repeat what my friend said so I don’t get in trouble. He’s like ‘You went from the toilet bowl, to the Super Bowl.”

Since then, he has mocked Detroit on different occasions as well. So why reunite with a player that doesn’t want to be here?

Have things changed that fans don’t know about? Regardless, Van Noy would be a nice addition to the linebacker group that is getting stronger behind Jarred Davis, Jahlani Tavai, and Devon Kennard.

The Lions head into the offseason with a little over $50 million in cap space. They also have the third-overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

In other words, they realistically could sign both Gordon and Van Noy to go along with whichever player they decide to draft this April.

Now the big question is, will the Lions spend that $50 million on Gordon and Van Noy or surprise fans with a different free agent or two?