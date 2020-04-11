Detroit Lions rumors: Six teams ready to trade for Lions’ No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Who will the Detroit Lions select in the 2020 NFL Draft? Many Lions fans are asking the question in millions of different ways. The answer? No one really knows.

What appears to be known is that several teams have contacted the Lions about trading their valuable No. 3 overall selection. Based on rumors and reports, it seems the Lions are all ears.

Teams ready to deal with Lions

NFL rumors are just that – rumors. Some have truth to them, and some seem flat out made up. However, after listening to NFL guru Ian Rapoport talk about the Lions’ options at No. 3, teams are lining up to make the Lions an offer – and some may be too good to refuse.

In his latest Lions update, Rapoport indicated that the Lions have heard from multiple teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Lions have had multiple discussions with teams behind them (in the draft) about potentially moving back in the draft a few spots, and from what I understand, the Lions have been receptive about a potential move, Rapoport said.”

While Rapoport specifically mentioned the Dolphins, Chargers, Panthers, and Jaguars, other rumors have circulated about the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders being very interested in that No. 3 selection.

Who will the Lions select?

If the Lions don’t trade the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, who do they have their eyes on?

The latest popular choice is Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. Okudah was one of the best in college football last season at defending the pass, and you can never have enough great pass coverage.

Other selections that seem to be very common from most mock drafts include Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young.

As for the rumors circulating that Detroit may select Matt Stafford’s future replacement, taking former Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa seems like too much of a risk, especially following his latest health reports.

The bottom line for Detroit is they have to hit a home run with their first selection. No matter if they trade it away or keep the pick.

While we never know how these players will pan out in the NFL, by resume and performance in 2019, Isaiah Simmons would be a smart selection at No. 3 overall for the Lions.

That is if they don’t trade it away for two other first-round selections to improve the roster further.