Detroit Lions rumors: Patriots Julian Edelman trade deal on horizon?

Are the Detroit Lions about to add another player from the New England Patriots?

If this rumor has legs, it should make many Lions’ fans pretty excited.

Julian Edelman to Detroit?

Julian Edelman isn’t shy about showing his emotions. He definitely is a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Two former New England Patriots that Edelman has always raved about are quarterback Tom Brady and former defensive coordinator and current Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

With New England losing several players following Tom Brady’s decision to head to Tampa Bay in 2020, is Edelman the next to go?

Rumors have floated around that New England is ready to listen to offers for the star wideout, especially now that he is in the final year of his contract.

Technically, Edelman is signed through 2021, but the Patriots and Edelman have an out clause in the deal, and it is most likely that New England would use it after 2020 — especially if they are going in a new direction.

So, how did these rumors get started that Edelman could be heading to Motown?

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Colin Cowherd’s nationally syndicated Fox Sports Radio program, Bill Simmons suggested that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman could be joining the Detroit Lions.

If you didn’t hear it, the video is below.

Simmons doesn’t say it like it is a rumor — he says it like he is a guy in the know on the subject and is implying it is either done or getting done soon.

Start listening at the 8-minute mark.

“Even Edelman, it seems like he might be headed to Detroit — is that official?” Simmons said.

Cowherd is seen shaking his head, agreeing when he replies, “It’s talked about.”

Too many WR’s?

If the Lions are to make a deal with the Patriots for Julian Edelman, who are they willing to give up?

Detroit already has over 10 wideouts listed on the current roster, so if they struck a deal for Edelman, could they be shipping a wideout back to New England?

Yes, as of this report it is all speculation. However, Bill Simmons is a sportsman in the know, especially on Boston sports.

The way he just threw his comment out there, it sounds like, at the very least, this deal has been talked about.

In 2019, Edelman hauled in 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and scored six touchdowns. He also would bring an incredibly positive and winning attitude to the locker room.

And just like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, or MLB star Justin Verlander, age is just a number when it comes to Edelman, who is rock solid every year.

Edelman will be 34 when the 2020 season kicks-off this fall.