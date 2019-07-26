Detroit Lions rumors: Mike Daniels to sign with Lions after Packers release Pro Bowl DT

Mike Daniels is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That is why when he was released by the Green Bay Packers just days ago, it sent shock waves through the league.

Now it looks like Daniels has already found a new home – and it is with a divisional rival!

Mike Daniels signing with Lions

Just two days after the Green Bay Packers officially released him, the Detroit Lions are reportedly finalizing a deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Detroit should complete this deal Friday afternoon.

The #Lions are working to finalize a deal with former #Packers DL Mike Daniels, as @AdamSchefter tweeted. Would be a big add for Detroit, which has the makings of a very good defensive front. And like many before him, Daniels is feeling the allure of playing his former team 2x. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2019

The signing of Daniels is huge for the Lions defense. With Damon Harrison, A’Shawn Robinson, and Da’Shawn Hand already up front, Daniels will make this team that much stronger.

Could the Lions boast the best defensive line in the NFC? Don’t laugh; it could be true!

Should Green Bay be nervous?

Daniels signing with Detroit should have the Packers brass a bit nervous. The Lions beat Green Bay the last four times they faced off against each other. Signing a player like Daniels, who has been with Green Bay since 2012, may help the Lions get more into the Packers psyche.

Sports teams never like to trade a player to a division rival. Why? Because that player is going to help his new team with the ins and outs of what his former team could do.

While Green Bay didn’t trade Daniels to Detroit, the Packers must be a bit upset that he ended up in Motown. That’s a chance you take when you release a player!

With Daniels spending his entire seven-year career in Green Bay, one would think he knows a bit about the Packers offense — and you know he will be happy to share that information with his new team.