Detroit Lions Rumors: Jalen Ramsey takes to Twitter making pitch for Darius Slay trade

Sports have changed dramatically over the last 20 years. With the growth of the internet and social media, NFL trade rumors sure can heat up in a hurry.

Some are true; some are just ridiculous.

Nevertheless, sometimes all it takes to start a rumor – or make a deal actually happen – is have a top-rated player take to social media to start tipping the scales.

That is what the Rams Jalen Ramsey did on Saturday.

Jalen Ramsey wants Darius Slay in LA

Last season the Los Angeles Rams made a blockbuster trade at the deadline to acquire all-pro defensive back, Jalen Ramsey, from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now it seems Ramsey is trying to do some heavy recruiting of his own.

CBS Sports indicates that Ramsey tweeted on Saturday to Detroit Lions star Darius Slay about the potential of pairing up with Slay in the Rams secondary in 2020 and beyond.

While Ramsey said that he was “just having fun” in the tweet, in this business, you never know.

Case in point, Slay seemed all too happy to respond and actually sounded like it would be a match made in heaven. Which you have to admit, with Slay on one side and Ramsey on the other, that is a pretty solid combo.

Sure, it could be just two friends having fun on social media, but with recent trade rumors swirling around Slay, you never know what could happen at the NFL Draft this April.

If the Rams made an offer, you have to believe the Detroit Lions would listen.

With only one year left on his current deal, you know the drill.

Darius Slay will either be the biggest name on the free-agent market in 2020 this offseason or sign a blockbuster deal to stay in Detroit.

As Slay repeatedly has said in the past, the NFL is a business, so nothing surprises him. That is one of the reasons the Lions may dangle him out there on draft day.

If they feel they can’t get Slay to resign, they have to get something for him and not let him just walk away.

The Lions have reportedly been listening to trade offers for the Pro Bowl cornerback, but obviously, nothing has taken place to this point.

Back in October of 2019, Slay expressed his displeasure about the team’s decision to trade starting safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks – and he didn’t hold back.

Slay also added at the time that he didn’t care whether his words got him traded.

“I don’t care,” Slay said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m a millionaire, dude.” “I didn’t care if they did; that’s the thing,” Slay said. “The whole point of time, y’all don’t understand it that I didn’t care if I did. It is what it is. It’s a whole business. All I was doing here is playing ball, trying to win games.”

Sometimes it is hard to get a read on an athlete. Slay says he loves it in Detroit, and he does a lot of community work around the state of Michigan. He also is a fan favorite.

However, sometimes constantly displaying displeasure can bring down the players around you and cause a negative ripple effect.

Either way, if the Lions can’t work out a deal before the 2020 NFL trade deadline, don’t be surprised to see Slay playing in a different uniform before the season ends.