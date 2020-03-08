Detroit Lions rumors: How Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons could both land in Detroit following blockbuster trade at the NFL Draft

If you were playing GM for the Detroit Lions and could find a way to draft both Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons, would you do it? Okay, hear me out before you say this isn’t possible.

According to one sportswriter, it is very possible.

Lions’ blockbuster at the 2020 NFL Draft

SI’s John Maakaron has come up with a trade theory that sounds too good to be true.

Maakaron writes that in his latest NFL 2020 Mock Draft, the Lions could make a huge trade with the Carolina Panthers to secure an extra pick in the top 10 of the draft.

Here is how it would break down.

Read More Golden Tate says Lions QB Matt Stafford is the best he has ever played with in the...

Detroit sends Carolina their 2021 Round 1 and Round 3 picks, along with their Round 1 selection in 2022.

In return, the Lions obtain the Pathers No. 7 overall selection this season. That would give Detroit the No. 3 and 7 picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Maakaron added that this scenario could be very plausible. That is if Detroit General Manager Bob Quinn chooses to be aggressive with the organization’s future first-round selections.

The truth of the matter is — why wouldn’t the Lions make this deal if possible?

According to almost every scout, NFL Mock Draft expert, and millions of fans, these two players could be very special. Trading away future selections to obtain both of their services is a no-brainer.

NFL Draft selections look this way

While this theory is possible, getting both Young and Simmons would still come down to the Washington Redskins No. 2 selection.

Maakaron pictures the first seven picks unfolding in this fashion. Miami would trade up with the Washington Redskins to select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With that happening, defensive end Chase Young would fall to the Lions at No. 3 in a dream-type scenario for Lions fans.

At No. 4, the New York Giants would then select Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to help Daniel Jones out on offense. Washington, now selecting at No. 5 following their trade with Miami Dolphins, select defensive tackle Derrick Brown out of Auburn.

Next up are the Los Angeles Chargers at No 6. The Bolts get their new QB for the future in Oregon star Justin Herbert. Herbert steps in right away after the departure of Philip Rivers.

Then, of course, the Lions select Simmons at No. 7.

Could this happen? In theory, yes.

Carolina looks to be in serious rebuild mode and may jump all over those draft picks. Of course, this would depend on what the Redskins do.

Another positive way to look at this deal? If the Redskins took Chase Young, the Lions could still obtain Simmons at No. 3 and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah at No. 7.

That wouldn’t be bad either. In fact, it could be even better!