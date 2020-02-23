Detroit Lions Rumors: GM Bob Quinn ‘open to all trade offers’ for No. 3 overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Detroit Lions have tons of individual talent, yet they still can’t seem to put it all together on the field.

With so many high draft picks over the past few seasons, the Lions are reportedly willing to trade away their No. 3 overall selection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft – for the right price that is.

Lions Quinn ready to deal

The Detroit Lions have No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and according to CBS Sports, it is a selection they “aren’t exactly married to at the moment.”

Lions GM Bob Quinn said that he is open to trading the No. 3 overall pick if the right offer comes along.

Detroit is in a nice spot this season at the draft. Not only do they have the third overall pick, they have at least one selection in each of the first six rounds.

That in itself opens up a lot of options for the Lions.

For example, if they can trade down and end up with two first-round picks, or a proven player and the possibility of an additional pick, that could be the way to go.

Now before Lions fans get too excited about different scenarios, Quinn said he was willing to wheel and deal last year too. Yet the Lions stood pat with the No. 8 pick. This year at No.3, Detroit will surely have more offers than last year, and Quinn is all ears.

“Open to any trades,” Quinn said. “Those are conversations that generally the higher you are in the draft, the sooner the conversations begin. I have not had any trade conversations with anybody, as of yet. Those usually tend to start in the combine, in the hallway we kinda roll through. We’ll see how that goes.”

Lions draft dream scenario

It is no secret that the Mami Dolphins need a quarterback. It is also no secret that they have reportedly had their eye on former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

Here is where it could get interesting.

The Dolphins have three first-round picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft. Miami will select at No. 5, 18, and 26.

With rumors swirling that the Lions may select Tua with their first pick, Detroit and Miami could do some wheeling and dealing to help them both.

Detroit trades down to No. 5, so Miami can select at No. 3 and take Tua – providing he is still on the board, which he should be.

In return, the Lions receive not only the No. 5 pick but the No. 18 as well.

Detroit gets two of the top 18 selections and Miami gets Tua at No. 1 and still has the No. 26 pick in round one as well.

That’s a win-win.

Bob Quinn said he is ready to deal, so he may want to take this possibility under consideration.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on April 23-25.