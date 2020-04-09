Detroit Lions Rumors: Alvin Kamara trade deal on horizon at 2020 NFL Draft?

Are the Detroit Lions on the verge of making a huge splash at the 2020 NFL Draft? With the No. 3 overall pick, the Lions are already rumored to have plenty of teams showing interest in striking a deal. The latest is very intriguing.

Will Lions trade No. 3?

The Lions need to hit a home run in the 2020 NFL Draft, especially in Round 1. No matter if they select a high profile player or decide to make a trade that will instantly boost the team, they cannot fail.

One trade rumor that seems to come up daily is between Detroit and Miami.

The Dolphins have made it clear that they are looking for their quarterback of the future. A trade with Detroit to jump up to the No. 3 slot could guarantee the Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow.

Odds favor Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, that may be just fine for the Dolphins, who have been rumored to have a strong interest in Tua for weeks.

How about a different scenario that would land the Lions one of the top running backs in the game?

According to Heavy, the possibility of a deal in which the Lions would trade with the New Orleans Saints is very interesting.

“In order to entice Detroit to give up pick No. 3, New Orleans would need to surrender running back Alvin Kamara. By giving up Kamara, whom Detroit could sign to a new extension, the Saints could get rid of a potentially sticky financial situation that minimizes the amount of draft capital they would have to part with.”

Sounds good so far.

In addition to obtaining the 24-year-old former Tennessee Volunteers star, the Lions would also receive the Saints first and third-round selections this year along with New Orleans’ first-round pick in 2021.

Why would New Orleans want to do this? According to the proposed deal, the Saints could draft their QB of the future who could learn under Drew Brees while the Lions get much-needed help in the running department for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Sure, it sounds good, but will it happen?

Alvin Kamara would make Lions offense best in the NFC

The Detroit Lions offense is only going to go as far as Matt Stafford takes them. That is the truth. Any Lions fan knows that Stafford, a healthy Stafford, is the key for 2020.

But could you imagine having Alvin Kamara and Bo Scarbrough leading the way? That sounds like a winning combination to me.

In his first three seasons, Kamara has been one of the best young running backs in the NFL.

Kamara, who is a dual-threat out of the backfield, has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three seasons.

He has accumulated 2,408 rushing yards as well as 2,068 receiving yards. Alvin Kamara, Bo Scarbrough, and Kerryon Johnson would be an incredible trio in the backfield for the Lions in 2020.