Detroit Lions offensive line gives Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a lesson in beer chugging etiquette

Aaron Rodgers probably never expected this, but here it is. “Beer-Gate 2019” as many have dubbed it, is growing by the week, and in the NFC North, it is getting personal.

The Detroit Lions offensive line had a bit of fun Saturday afternoon, but make no mistake, the point they were sending was a direct shot at their rival’s starting QB.

How it started

All of the beer chugging madness started during the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs game against the Toronto Raptors. Green Bay Packers offensive guard David Bakhtiari got the crowd fired up by downing two beers in record time.

Bakhtiari then challenged Aaron Rodgers, who was also at the game. Rodgers failed to down even his first beer. No big deal, right?

Well, he caught some flack online for his failure. Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford along with Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky showed Rodgers how it’s done.

Of course, it didn’t end there. Rodgers told reporters his specialty isn’t drinking — it is winning games and championships.

“For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me,” Rodgers said.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers fires back at beer-chugging QBs: “For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me." pic.twitter.com/ZotZkK3oZp — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2019

Lions O-Line responds

Instead of firing back via social media in a war of words, the Detroit Lions offensive line decided to show Rodgers in a subtle way that they saw his sarcastic comment.

At yesterday’s Detroit Tigers’ game against the Minnesota Twins, the offensive line took a second to show the crowd they are backing their quarterback by simply toasting a cold beer on a hot summer day.

Like QB, like O-Line. Someone make sure Aaron sees this. pic.twitter.com/wAZ1qjpyJ7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 8, 2019

While boys will be boys, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will remember this when they line up against each other in 2019. That you can guarantee!