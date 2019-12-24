Detroit Lions 2020 schedule opponents revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Better luck next season. That phrase has been in the Detroit Lions greetings cards for over 50 years.

While the Lions still have one game remaining on the 2019 schedule next week against the Green Bay Packers, fans are already looking ahead to next season.

2020 opponents revealed

The Detroit Lions Super Bowl is just a few months away. It’s called the NFL Draft.

While fans will once again chat all offseason about what the Lions need to do to make the team better next season, they also can start breaking down the 2020 schedule as well.

While the dates for the following games have yet to be revealed, the Lions do know which teams will be on next season’s schedule.

In 2020, Detroit will face four teams in the NFC South and AFC South. They will also play the teams that finished last in the NFC West (Arizona) and NFC East (Washington).

Here is a look at who the Lions will face at home in 2020.

Packers

Bears

Vikings

Saints

Buccaneers

Texans

Colts

Washington

Tough road ahead?

While the Lions will have the normal NFC North opponents on the road – Chicago, Green Bay, and Minnesota, Detroit will have to travel to Carolina, Tennessee, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Arizona.

Although all of these teams (except Tennessee) are having a down year in 2019, Carolina and Atlanta are loaded with talent – and Arizona is on the rise under Kyler Murray.

Once again, it looks like the Lions will have their hands full in 2020. Nevertheless, if they can stay healthy, they could give any team a run for their money.

The Lions were playing well until Matt Stafford was lost for the season two months ago. They also have led every team they have played in 2019.

Nevertheless, all fans care about is wins. Hopefully next season the Lions will have a lot more victories on the field and not just oh-so-close results.