Derek Wolfe signs deal with Ravens: Career stats and highlights for former Broncos DL

The Baltimore Ravens were unable to sign one defensive lineman, so they went elsewhere in order to get the player they needed.

As of Saturday, it was revealed that Derek Wolfe officially signed with the Ravens. Wolfe was a longtime member of the Denver Broncos who will now bring his defensive skills to Baltimore.

Ravens sign Wolfe after failing to get Brockers

The Baltimore Ravens were originally trying to sign free agent Michael Brockers to a deal. However, Brockers had an issue related to an ankle injury. Since he and the Ravens couldn’t agree on a deal, Brockers decided to re-sign with his team, the Los Angeles Rams.

That led to the Ravens getting in touch with another strong option in Derek Wolfe who opted to join Baltimore rather than the Houston Texans.

Per NFL.com’s report, insider Ian Rapoport reported that it’s a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. There’s reportedly $3 million fully-guaranteed and another $3 million in bonuses for the arrangement.

Derek Wolfe gets a 1-year, $3M fully guaranteed deal with $3M more available in incentives — picking the #Ravens over the #Texans as his landing spot. https://t.co/9Y3NTlim7d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2020

As ESPN mentioned in their report, Wolfe is expected to give a boost to Baltimore’s passing defense. The team’s DLs had the least sacks of any group in the league this past season.

Derek Wolfe’s career stats and highlights

Wolfe played college football at Cincinnati from 2008 through 2011.

With the Bearcats, he racked up 89 solo tackles and 19.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles. That sacks total has him ranked at No. 11 all-time for Big East football.

In his senior year, Wolfe achieved the 2011 Big East Defensive Player of the Year Award, putting him on the radar for pro teams.

He was drafted at No. 36 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Up until his signing with Baltimore, he’s spent his entire career with Denver.

That resulted in him being a member of the Super Bowl champions when Peyton Manning helped guide them to another championship in 2016.

Wolfe’s career stats include 33 sacks and 206 solo tackles in 108 games. Wolfe also has one interception, 15 passes defended, and one forced fumble for his career. A total of 77 quarterback hits are also a part of his career resume.

It’s expected that Wolfe will replace former Ravens DT Michael Pierce. He became a member of the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

In addition to Wolfe, the Ravens also traded for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell earlier this month. So it’s clear the defense is getting necessary focus ahead of the team’s next campaign.